Humble Bundle Announces Image Comics 30th Anniversary Bundle Featuring Invincible, The Walking Dead and More

Humble Bundle is allowing fans to reconnect with some of the best comics of the century in a new bundle titled "Image Comics 30th Anniversary: The 2000s." Image Comics is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a bevy of new content for fans to enjoy, including a 12-issue Image! anthology series and the latest Humble Bundle gathering some of the company's biggest comics of the 2000s. The "Image Comics 30th Anniversary: The 2000s" bundle is available until August 18th and features $1,066 worth of fan-favorites series like Invincible Volume 1: Family Matters, The Walking Dead Volume 1: Days Gone By, Fear Agent: Final Edition Volume 1 and much more.

Other recognizable Image Comics titles included in the Humble Bundle includes Spawn, The Darkness, Savage Dragon, and Witchblade. Each bundle purchase will help support Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC), helping employees and owners of bookstores and comic shops employees and owners with emergency financial, medical, and mental health service needs. BINC has currently raised $58,463 of its $100,000 goal as of this writing with 80 donors.

"There's no better testament to what Image is all about than the incredible talent we work with, so an anthology featuring an amazing assortment of those artists, writers, colorists, and letterers seemed like a no-brainer," Image Comics' Publisher Eric Stephenson said about the Image! anthology. "We literally would not exist without the creators we publish, and Image! is a celebration of their unbridled creativity."

What's unique about Humble Bundle is it lets you choose the price you want to pay. The comics in the "Image Comics 30th Anniversary: The 2000s" bundle adds up to $1,062, but the more you pay the more you increase your contribution to upgrade the bundle. The minimum purchase is $1. The comics come in the file formats of CBZ, PDF, and ePub, which can be read on computers, e-readers, iPads, cellphones, and other mobile devices. As of this writing, 120 bundles have been sold, raising $367 for charity.

Take a look at some of the comics in the "Image Comics 30th Anniversary: The 2000s" Humble Bundle below, and you can purchase it here.