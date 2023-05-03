IDW Announces Organization Restructuring, Names New Leadership Team

IDW has announced some behind-the-scenes moves to appoint a new leadership team, as well as restructure the organization, to better set itself up for success. The announcement was made today by IDW Media Holdings, Inc. and its IDW Publishing unit. Earlier this week there was a report that a number of cuts were made to IDW's workforce, with the number reported to be around 39%. While the press release from IDW doesn't address any job cuts, it did reveal some key promotions and appointments. Included in those appointments are Davidi Jonas as CEO and Joshua Frankel as CDO, and the promotions of Mark Doyle and Tara McCrillis to Co-Publishers, Amber Huerta as COO, and Jamie S. Rich as Editor-in-Chief.

"We have a streamlined, integrated organization with an awesome new leadership team," said Davidi Jonas, new CEO of IDW. "We are working toward robust profitability, alongside superior marketing, sales, licensor relations, as well as best-in-industry terms for creators, increased live and digital fan engagement, novel play modalities, and continued (and elevating) dedication to authentic, engaging storytelling and entertainment. I have, thank God, had tremendous fortune in my young career, and have a track record of creating value, and with the blessing of an amazing team of colleagues, I guarantee that IDW will embody a spirit of fun & excellence."

"We are fans ourselves," said Joshua Frankel, Chief Digital Officer of IDW, "and we know how important it is to connect with our fans and give them deep, varied, and meaningful engagement with the stories and creators they love. IDW knows that to be connected we must meet our fans where they are at, and our plans for digital innovation are aimed at giving our fans the delight and attention that we would want as fellow travelers."

Mark Doyle, Co-Publisher added, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role with IDW Publishing. I have an amazing partner in my Co-Publisher, Tara. The publishing world has a dearth of super talented people who work so hard behind the scenes—the unsung but incredibly deserving heroes of our industry—and Tara is one of the best. The new leadership team is passionate about the storytelling we create, and we have an incredible lineup of books planned—I'm thrilled to help share these stories with the world."

"Mark's tireless dedication and vision have been integral to IDW's growth and success, and I am thrilled for this opportunity to partner with him on our publishing efforts," said Tara McCrillis, Co-Publisher. "Together with our amazingly talented editorial and design teams, we will continue to elevate IDW's creative output and strengthen our relationships with partners, retailers, creators, and fans."

"I am honored to lead such a talented Editorial team," said Jamie Rich, EIC. "I look forward to helping shape the future of IDW's editorial offerings by collaborating with Mark, Tara, and the rest of the leadership team to deliver amazing stories to our readers."

"We are privileged to work with such incredible partners and do not take for granted the opportunity to bring iconic and beloved franchises to life," added Davidi Jonas. "We know that our success is possible because of great partners, and we are committed to continually earring their trust and support for years and decades to come."