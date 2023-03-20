IDW Revels New Marvel Artist’s Editions Featuring Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and More (Exclusive)

IDW and Marvel Entertainment are continuing their long-running partnerships to produce the award-winning Artist’s Editions line, collecting classic Marvel Comics stories in a way that spotlights the work of seminal artists. IDW and Marvel will expand the Artist’s Edition line in 2023 with new volumes featuring the work of Walter Simonson, Bill Sienkiewicz, John Romita, and John Byrne. “Marvel has been a vital collaborator in the success of Artist’s Editions since the format debuted in 2010,” IDW publisher Nachie Marsham says in a statement. “We’re proud to be able to publish art from more of the industry’s legendary creators, and to continue bringing Marvel’s storied history to the page. We’re honored to continue growing the library of Artist’s Editions with new Marvel projects, all under the expert guidance of our award-winning director of special projects, Scott Dunbier.”

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal upcoming artist editions featuring classic Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four stories. Marvel Artist’s Editions arriving in Fall 2023 include:

Walter Simonson’s Fantastic Four Artist’s Edition (9798887240350, scheduled for September) collects complete stories of mythic proportions from Fantastic Four #337–341 and #352–354, a celebrated run from Simonson on “the World’s Greatest Comic Magazine.”

Bill Sienkiewicz’s Mutants and Moon Knights and Assassins Artisan Edition (9781684059683, scheduled for September) spotlights some of the finest covers, pinups, and pages from Sienkiewicz’s Moon Knight, The New Mutants, and Elektra: Assassin projects.

John Romita’s Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Strips Artist’s Edition (9798887240558, scheduled for October) showcases approximately 300 of the very earliest Amazing Spider-Man daily comic strips by the two creators most associated with the Web-Slinger: Stan “the Man” Lee and “Jaunty” John Romita.

John Byrne’s X-Men Artist’s Edition (9798887240435, scheduled for November), printed for the first time since 2018, collects many pages from seminal tales of Marvel’s mutants, including two of the most influential comic storylines of all time: “The Dark Phoenix Saga” and “Days of Future Past.”

These new Artist’s Editions join three previously announced Marvel-focused items set for release in 2023. Those are Kevin Nowlan’s Marvel Heroes Artist’s Edition (9781684059720, scheduled for April), Michael Golden’s Marvel Stories Artist’s Edition (9781684059195, set for July), and Frank Miller’s Daredevil Artist’s Edition (9798887240046, scheduled for August). IDW also teases that more Marvel Artist’s Edition volumes are in the works for release in 2023 and further into the future.

“Marvel Comics’ wonderful output of stories has been an extraordinary playground for me to create Artist’s Editions in,” says Dunbier. “Working with our friends at Marvel will allow us to continue doing books with old favorites like Walter Simonson and John Romita, and focus on a bunch of artists that are brand-new to the format. I think people will be as excited as I am as we roll out the incredible books we have planned in the years to come!”

IDW’s Artist’s Editions are designed to present a high-quality, authentic original comic art experience. Each oversized hardcover contains pages from beloved comic book runs scanned in high resolution from storyboards belonging to the original artist. Previous editions have presented the work of legendary artists like Todd McFarlane, Jim Lee, John Buscema, Dave Stevens, and many others in this manner, which allows the most passionate fans of comic book art to see every creative nuance that went into creating the original art. Each page is printed the same size as it was drawn, and the paper stock is as close to the original artboard as possible. IDW’s Artisan Editions collects the contents but in a smaller, less costly paperback format.