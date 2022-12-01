IDW Developing Six TV Shows Based on Their Comics

IDW today announced a slate of six new TV adaptations based on the company's comic books and graphic novels, ushering the projects into active series development with attached showrunners, executive producers and directors. The talent involved includes filmmakers, writers, and producers with histories in comics, animation, feature films, and television. The comics and graphic novels take on a variety of genres, from crime and mythology to fantasy and adventure.

These latest project developments come on the heels of additional IDW Originals that were announced earlier this year, including Dark Spaces with Universal Content Productions (UCP), Earthdivers with 20th TV, The Delicacy with Warner Bros. TV and Brutal Nature with Anima Studios.

"It's a dream to get to work on so many great properties with so many amazing talents," said Paul Davidson, IDW Executive Vice President. "This group of writers, directors and show runners represent some of the best and IDW is pleased to be working with them."

IDW's series development line-up includes:

BACCHUS -- Will Davies (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Man Vs. Bee, How to Train Your Dragon) and Chloe Moss (Switch, Hollyoaks) will write and Executive Produce the series which is based on Eddie Campbell's subversive drama that drops the gods of ancient Greece into present day as if they had never left. Campbell's graphic novel, published by IDW imprint Top Shelf Productions, imagines what the Gods of our past might be doing in present day among mere mortals. Bacchus' development will be shepherded by IDW's Vice President of Live-Action, Jonny Gutman and Director of Live-Action, Julie Winograd. Representing Will Davies is UTA, 42, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein, and representing Chloe Moss is 42.

DRAGON PUNCHER & SPOONY – Holly Huckins (Recess, Angela Anaconda, Sheriff Callie) is set as Showrunner and Executive Producer for the series based on the book Dragon Puncher by James Kochalka (Johnny Boo, Glork Patrol, and Monkey vs. Robot), published by IDW imprint Top Shelf Productions. The Eisner Award-winning comedy adventure chronicles the exploits of Dragon Puncher, a cute but rather ruthless kitty who dons his heroic armored battle suit as he punches out evil dragons together with sidekick Spoony (a fuzzy little friend armed with a wooden spoon). Daniel Kendrick, Senior Director of Kids, Family and Animation will head up development on behalf of IDW. Representing Huckins in the deal is The Gotham Group.

KORGI – Aury Wallington (Spirit Untamed, Spirit Riding Free, Veronica Mars, Heroes and Gravity Falls) joins as show runner for the television series based on writer-artist Christian Slade's beloved dog opus that follows the stories of a Korgi pup in epic fairy tales of adventure. A fantasy world filled with creatures both adorable and abominable, Korgi is a coming-of-age tale about the friendship between a young fairy and her magical puppy as they uncover the secret history of their homeland and face evil monsters threatening their idyllic community. Daniel Kendrick will head up development on behalf of IDW. Wallington is represented in the deal by Epicenter LA and APA.

LODGER – Max and Adam Reid (Gil's All Fright Diner, Aeon Flux, Sneaky Pete) will serve as Showrunners and Patricia Riggen (The 33, Dopesick) will direct the psychological thriller based on David and Maria Lapham's IDW-published graphic novel of a young woman bent on revenge against a serial killer who she blames for the murder of her mother and incarceration of her father. A dark, grimy game of cat and mouse in the best tradition of crime noir, Lodger is a twisted love story set against a tangled American landscape. All three will Executive Produce the series along with Matt Solo, Lydia Antonini, and IDW Entertainment. Jonny Gutman and Julie Winograd will cover the project for IDW Entertainment. Max and Adam Reid are represented by William Morris/Endeavor and 3 Arts and Patricia Riggen is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein.

RELIC OF THE DRAGON – Bryan Q. Miller (Shadowhunters, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) joins as showrunner for the series based on the graphic novel by Adrian Benatar and Miguel Ángel García. The fantasy action-adventure follows the journey of Uric, an ordinary man hunting for a relic of enormous power. The most dangerous undertaking of his life, the choices Uric makes along the way will change his life forever – along with the fate of his entire nation. Daniel Kendrick will head up development on behalf of IDW. Bryan Q. Miller is represented in the deal by Verve Los Angeles.

SATELLITE FALLING – Will Pascoe (Orphan Black, Absentia) has been named as Showrunner/Executive Producer and Jude Weng (Finding 'Ohana, Only Murders in the Building) is attached as Director/Executive Producer for the series adaptation of Satellite Falling, based on the comic books by Steve Horton, Stephen Thompson and Martin Morazzo. Set in a seedy future of radical technology, sentient aliens, and familiar prejudices, Satellite Falling is a sharp social commentary about the horrors of xenophobia. As a corrupt Earth maintains a human-only planet, incredible creatures from across the galaxy are forced to gather on Satellite, a city-sized space station near our planetary system. Lilly, the lone human on Satellite, makes her way as a cabbie by day and a bounty hunter by night. But as tensions between aliens and humans reach their breaking point, Lilly's world begins to fall apart as the dark secrets of her past come back to haunt her. Pascoe is represented by APA and Weng is represented by Creative Artists Agency.