IDW Publisher Removed From Post Just Three Weeks After Promotion

After just three weeks atop the IDW food chain, Jud Meyers has been ousted as the publisher of the indie comics house. Late Friday night, IDW released a short statement to members of the media, saying it had "parted ways with Jud Meyers" while thanking "everyone for their discretion." The retailer-turned-executive was placed on administrative leave earlier this month, though the company has yet to reveal why that move took place.

After Meyers was originally placed on leave, IDW president Jerry Bennington assumed the roles of publisher and it's unclear at this time if Bennington will continue in the role or if the company plans on bringing another executive on board.

Prior to joining IDW in the sales department, Meyers spent time at several UK-based companies including Titan Publishing, Forbidden Planet, Virgin Megastore, and Meanwhile Comics. Meyers also spent time as Director of Sales & Marketing for Humanoids Publishing.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and help continue IDW’s legacy of quality storytelling,” Meyers said in a statement at the time of his promotion. “We have a wealth of talented creators and a brilliant editorial and production staff helping to shape our stories. In the coming months, we’re going to add to our family, and we will continue to deliver the greatest licensed content in comics, expanding and shaping the global reach of all of our licensors and their brands.”

Meyers replaced IDW mainstay Chris Ryall, who parted the company to start a new creative venture alongside Ashley Wood and other IDW colleagues.

“Change is often hard, and I will miss this extended family I have worked with for more than 15 years,” Ryall said in a statement at the time. “In the past year alone, we brought on some amazing hires, expanded the scope of many of the departments, and re-focused the foundation of the business to best support the integrated multi-media company that IDW has become. Our collective success with the entertainment team on Locke & Key has been a crowning moment for the entire company. I’m so proud of this special place and the incredible people who work here. I know that I leave IDW perfectly poised for continued success.”

