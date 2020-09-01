IDW Names Disney Publishing's Nachie Marsham as Publisher

✖

IDW Publishing has officially found its latest publisher. On Tuesday, the company announced that former Disney Publishing Worldwide executive editor Nachie Marsham would be taking over the role. This comes after IDW's previous publisher, Jud Meyers, was put on administrative leave just days after initially getting the job, and was officially removed from his post after sixteen days on the job. Jerry Bennington, IDW's President, was reportedly serving as Publisher in the interim.

Marsham previously worked for twelve years at Disney Publishing Group, including seven years as executive editor. During his time there, he led the Marvel Press imprint, which has introduced prose novels based on iconic Marvel characters into the market. Marsham also served as an editor at DC from 2001 and 2008, and worked at Wizard Entertainment prior to that.

"We're honored to have Nachie onboard the IDW ship as he is a champion for novel storytelling and has an unequaled passion for this industry," IDW's CEO Ezra Rosensaft said in a statement.

As Publisher, Marsham is set to oversee "strategic business units, integrating product cross-platform programs, establishing product growth initiatives with partners, broadening customer experiences to new platforms, and expanding the company's extensive IP portfolio."

"Working collaboratively to create powerful stories has always been my passion," Marsham said in a statement. "IDW is home to some of the most beloved IP in the business and I couldn't be more excited to join them in furthering these stories and expanding their creative direction across all platforms."

Along with Marsham's hiring, it was revealed that Veronica Brooks will be promoted to Vice President of Creative Affairs. Brooks previously served as IDW's Senior Director of Creative Affairs, and is set to develop strategy and hone creative for IDW’s translation of their extensive IP library, as well as IP from new creators, into TV, film, podcasts and digital media. Prior to that, she was an independent producer at Ziff Davis, NBCUniversal and MTV, and an Associate Producer on the films Just Like Heaven and 500 Days Of Summer.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on new challenges and look forward to collaborating with Nachie and the rest of the team to continue to produce content that empowers, educates, and entertains,” Brooks said in a statement.

This switch comes after Meyers was removed from his role last month, after previously taking over the gig from longtime IDW exec Chris Ryall.

