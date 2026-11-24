Death is one of the few constants in life. Given how it’s an unavoidable part of existence, it’s no surprise that there’s an endless number of works exploring all the different ways it can manifest. The newest upcoming project from Ignition Press is set to add to those numbers in a unique way, imagining a post-apocalyptic world where death has disastrous consequences. Dying has become the leading cause of death for everyone else left alive, and the drive to stay alive for the people who make life worth living is the main force pushing Pilgrimage Through Monsterland forward. This new comic follows a group of survivors as they trek their way across a ruined America, with survival being challenged in ways they couldn’t have imagined.

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Newbery Honor and Nebula Award-winning Lipan Apache writer Darcie Little Badger (Elatsoe, Children of Owl) is joined by incredible artist Kelsey Ramsay (Dark Spaces: Good Deeds, Godzilla: Heist) in crafting a story all about nature, death, and the love that pushes us to keep going. This story will have a major focus on the evolving dynamic between people and the world we live in, exploring the sprawling country through an Indigenous point of view, all while our protagonist tries to survive both the world and a serial killer. Pilgrimage Through Monsterland #1 hits store shelves on May 5, 2027, and ComicBook is honored to announce it all right here.

Grief and Loss Made Real in Destruction

Image Courtesy of Ignition Press

The main character, Nat, was an ordinary accountant living in LA when a curse befell humanity. Now, at the moment of death, corpses would transform into something entirely different. The lucky ones turned to stone, but others would mutate into horrible monsters, and some even unleashed devastating tornadoes, or something even worse. Wanting nothing more than to learn the fate of her sister, the last family she has left, Nat joined a group of survivors making their way to Texas. Between an entirely too enthusiastic guide, a group of familiar faces and strangers, monsters that stalk their steps, scavengers, and unnatural disasters, Nat learns that her problems are only just beginning, as she starts to think that one of her own is a murderer.

“Pilgrimage Through Monsterland is the dark fantasy adventure I’ve always wanted to

write,” said writer Darcie Little Badger. “What if death became a moment of

transformation, unleashing tornadoes, monsters, and fire? How’d the world respond to this

sudden, cataclysmic change in reality? The premise is Weird, but the core story is

universal: at its heart, Pilgrimage Through Monsterland is about the lengths people go for

family and survival. A group of strangers must rely on each other as they trek across a

scarred and dangerous country, and Nat must trust that there’s a home waiting for her on

the other side…assuming she survives. Which, as the journey progresses, becomes

increasingly unlikely. It’s a professional dream to work with Kelsey, whose art captures the

humanity of characters (and the horror of monsters and apocalyptic hellscapes). I’m so

excited to see this project come to life.”

“Pilgrimage Through Monsterland is such a meaningful project, giving a voice to stories

untold, and it’s a real honor to be involved,” said artist Kelsey Ramsay. “Darcie has

managed to make every character feel so distinct, layered and complex, which has made

bringing them to life on the page such a joy. I hope readers can recognize something of

themselves in these characters and connect with the variety of people and personalities

throughout the story. But, of course, I also hope they have an awesome time enjoying all

the action, adventure and monster craziness along the way!”

This series is definitely a passionate project for Darcie Little Badger. Although she was born in Minnesota, she considers Texas her home, and her work in the Indigenous Futurisms movement always elevates her writing to the next level. This comic promises to bring a very unique perspective to the concept of death and our relationship with the world, drawing on Indigenous legends to tell a tale that’s as invigorating as it is horrifying. This story will explore death in all its forms, and with the very idea of grief and despair being baked into the story’s main threat, it’s guaranteed to be a joy to read through.

Alongside Darcie Little Badger on the script and Kelsey Ramsay on the inks, the team is made up of colorist Tríona Farrell (Showdown, Gotham City Sirens) and letterer Ariana Maher (Justice League Unlimited, Superman). Additional details about Pilgrimage Through Monsterland will be released in early 2027, but be sure to guarantee you can snag your copy of the first issue at your local comic shop by pre-ordering before April 12, 2027.

Pilgrimage Through Monsterland releases on May 5, 2027!