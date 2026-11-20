As Marvel villains go, Doctor Doom is one of the best and he’s certainly getting his time to shine right now. He’s about to take center stage on the big screen when he arrives in the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday in theaters next month, but he’s also dominating the pages of Marvel Comics as well. He’s fresh off One World Under Doom, and most recently has been testing himself against the biggest names in all of the Marvel Universe in the Challenges of Doom one-shots. July saw him take on Mr. Fantastic, followed by Spider-Man in September, and Doctor Strange in November — but things are just getting started.

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Come January, we’re getting a showdown between Doctor Doom and another epic Marvel figure: Magneto. Challenges of Doom: Magneto #1 goes on sale January 6th from writer Al Ewing, artist Annalisa Borgo, and colorist Matt Milla and while we’re already eager to see these two absolute legends face off, consider this an early holiday gift for Doom and Magneto fans everywhere: ComicBook has an exclusive first look.

Doctor Doom Interrupts Magneto In a Personal Moment (And That Might Not Go Well For Anyone)

As is the case with most first looks, we don’t get the dialogue in this scene from Challenges of Doom: Magneto #1 — some things are best experienced without spoilers, after all — but you almost don’t need it to get a quick sense that this is about to be a very tense situation. We see Magneto in a private, emotional moment after the fall of Krakoa when Doom shows up. It’s pretty clear from the images that Doom cares not for Magneto’s private moment but it is also equally clear that Magneto isn’t going to deal with Doctor Doom’s intrusion. The tension between the two is immediate — and maybe it’s possible that Doom has underestimated Magneto. It’s also possible that there’s much more nuance to what’s happening in Challenges of Doom: Magneto #1, something that Ewing himself teased.

“Doom and Magneto are two of the oldest and most successful Marvel villains, and both have spent time as rulers of nations, but despite that, they aren’t so alike,” Ewing told us. “Magneto’s grown more and more multifaceted as time has gone by, a character of infinite nuances and subtleties; Doom I think of more as a honed blade. Victor’s definitely grown over the years, but in a singular direction — closer and closer to the perfect version of DOOM. So, what happens when the knife-sharp force of Doom meets a Magneto struggling under the weight of his emotional complexity? Will Victor try to destroy Max while he’s weak… or is he trying to help?”

Everything You Need to Know About Challenges of Doom: Magneto #1

The idea that Doom might actually try to help Magneto is a tantalizing one, but even if that does end up being the case, you know there’s going to be conflict as well. Here’s everything you need to know about Challenges of Doom: Magneto #1: “No one, alive or dead, can match the might of DOCTOR DOOM! Victor Von Doom stands apart from them all, particularly as pertains to power — who else can wield so adeptly the very forces of our universe at the level of atoms and electrons? Well… there may be one. The Master of Magnetism, great foe and ally of the X-Men, mutant leader standing tall astride a world that thrums with metallic promise: MAGNETO!”

As was noted previously, the issue is written by Al Ewing with art by Annalisa Borgo and colors by Matt Milla. Final order cut off is November 23rd. The issue goes on sale January 6th.

So, now it’s your turn: who is your favorite Marvel villain? I’m a big Magneto fan personally, but I want to hear your take. Let us know in the comments or on our forum!