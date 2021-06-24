Frontiersman: Patrick Kindlon and Marco Ferrari Launching New Superhero at Image Comics

✖

Image Comics will introduce readers to the new superhero universe of the Frontiersman later this year. In September, Image Comics will launch Frontiersman #1 from writer Patrick Kindlon (We Can Never Go Home, Run the Dungeon) and artist Marco Ferrari (Patience! Conviction! Revenge!). The solicitation information for the first issue of the new series compares the title hero to DC's Green Arrow while drawing comparisons to the thoughtful storytelling of Paul Chadwick's Concrete. The tale, aimed at mature but not cynical readers, begins when an environmental group urges the Frontiersman, now retired, back into action. Returning to the spotlight on behalf of the organization brings enemies new and old out to challenge the hero.

Frontiersman #1 will ship with two covers, one from Maurizio Rosenzweig and the other from Matteo Scalera. You can find both of those covers included below.

(Photo: Maurizio Rosenzweig, Image Comics)

(Photo: Mateo Scalera, Image Comics)

"I love superhero comics but haven't been getting what I want from them for a while," Kindlon (who is also a musician and part of the punk acts Self Defense Family and Drug Church) said in a statement provided to ComicBook.com. "Seems like that's where a lot of us are right now. So Marco and I answered the call. We think comics can be fun while maintaining their gravitas and serious without being self-serious. We put that on the page, and hope you like it."

Ferrari added, "I wanted to bring back some childhood magic and lightness in the character design in contrast with the maturity of our story and topics. Patrick and I created a superhero universe without asking too many whys. I hope it will give you a good time."

Image Comics also provided ComicBook.com with three preview pages from Frontiersman #1. You can find them below.

(Photo: Marco Ferrari, Patrick Kindlon, Image Comics)

(Photo: Marco Ferrari, Patrick Kindlon, Image Comics)

(Photo: Marco Ferrari, Patrick Kindlon, Image Comics)

Frontiersman #1 goes on sale on September 22nd.