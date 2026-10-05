It’s a Crossover Battle With Giant Swords in Lost Fantasy #13 Preview (EXCLUSIVE)

A year in, Lost Fantasy is one of Image Comics’ best series. Created by Curt Pires and Luca Casalanguida, Lost Fantasy is a video-game inspired series that takes readers into an alternate history with a world in which myth, monsters, and magic exists just below the surface of our “real” world and, making things even more interesting, the monsters from that world break through into ours after a natural disaster over 100 years ago created a schism. If that premise alone wasn’t exciting enough, though, earlier this year, Lost Fantasy expanded its world with Fireborn. That comic, written by Pires and Franklin Jonas, tells the story of a rich kid slacker who finds himself tossed into the dangerous world of magic. With Fireborn set in the world of Lost Fantasy, fans have been waiting for when these two books collide in a crossover and, this month, it’s finally happening.

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On October 28th, the two titles will crossover for the first time with Fireborn #5 and Lost Fantasy #13. Last week, ComicBook had an exclusive preview of the crossover story in Fireborn #5, but we’re not stopping there. Now we have a first look preview of Lost Fantasy #13 as well — and the showdown between Lost Fantasy’s Henry and Fireborn’s Aaron is on.

Get Excited for the Ultimate Showdown (And Giant Swords)

As you can see the preview doesn’t hit you with any spoilers, but it does give you a sense of the action. We get to see the fight between Aaron and Henry as it unfolds on the pages of Lost Fantasy and, when paired with Fireborn #5, you get that fight with two stories. It’s what Image has described as being “like Rashomon but with Dragons and Giant Swords.” You definitely get a very good look at the giant swords element here in this preview — and it looks very cool.

Lost Fantasy #13 is also heads us into the fourth arc of the book and it’s a big deal. Pires recently told The Beat that this is what it’s been building to.

“Lost Fantasy, this is kind of what we’ve been building to. It shows Edge and the villains heading to this island, where the wall between worlds is thinnest, and they’re trying to break it down so they can invade Earth,” he said. “It’s all about Henry and the team trying to stop them from doing that. The fourth arc is the combination of everything so far, and then in terms of Fireborn, the second arc is really about we’ve seen Aaron’s powers, we’ve seen him go through this gauntlet, and now we’re building the world around him more, showing what he’s going to do with these powers and what it means to be a hero.”

Everything You Need to Know About Lost Fantasy #13/Fireborn #5

Excited for this epic crossover? Here are the important details. Both books go on sale October 28th. Final order cut off for both titles is Monday, October 5th (that’s today, when this article was written.) Fireborn #5 is written by Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas with art by Patrick Mullholland and Brian Andane. Lost Fantasy #13 is written by Curt Pires with art by Luca Caslanguida. Both issues feature backup stories fans won’t want to miss — but Lost Fantasy #13 has a backup that features a fan favorite character, Bombshell, as written by Timmy Heague with art by Giada Belviso. You can check out the covers for both issues above!

Will you be checking out the exciting Fireborn/Lost Fantasy crossover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!