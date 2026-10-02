Two of Image’s Best Series Collide In First-Ever Crossover: Get Your First Look at Fireborn #5 (EXCLUSIVE)

Since its debut in 2025, Lost Fantasy has been a hit for Image Comics. Created by Curt Pires and Luca Casalanguida, the video-game inspired series explores an alternate history in which a whole world of monsters, myth, and magic exists right below the surface of our own and, thanks to a natural disaster more than a century ago, there’s a schism that allows those monsters to break through. It’s an exciting, thrilling story complete with monster hunters and detective vibes. This spring, the world of Lost Fantasy also expanded with the release of Fireborn. Written by Pires and Franklin Jonas, Fireborn follows a slacker rich kid thrown into that dangerous world of magic established in Lost Fantasy. It’s a situation that is ripe for a crossover and later this month, that is exactly what’s happening.

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On October 28th, Lost Fantasy and Fireborn officially collide in their first crossover. With Fireborn entering a brand-new arc and a new character, Bombshell, just getting started, Lost Fantasy #13 and Fireborn #5 are set to be the most exciting issues yet — and ComicBook has an exclusive first look. We’ve got a glimpse at Fireborn #5 and we have just two words for you: giant swords.

Fireborn #5 Kicks Off a New Story Arc With a Showdown

As you can see in the art above, you’re not going to be spoiled by too many details, but one thing is very clear: there’s plenty of action to be had. Fireborn #5 will feature the showdown between Fireborn and Lost Fantasy, specifically Aaron and Henry colliding. It’s an exciting story: you get one fight with two stories in what Image describes as “like Rashomon but with Dragons and Giant Swords” and you can get a glimpse of said swords for yourself in the preview.

If you haven’t already been reading Lost Fantasy or Fireborn, that’s okay. Curt Pires told The Beat that Fireborn #5 and Lost Fantasy #13 are both great issues to jump into. Both issues hit stores on the same day as Fireborn Volume One making it easier than ever to get on board.

“Both these issues are in stores on October 28th, the same day Fireborn Volume One is also in stores,” Pires said. “So you could buy the first volume of Fireborn and then both these issues and check them out, see what the next step in the storytelling is, and then conversely the idea here is for people who are just reading Fireborn, if they want to check out Lost Fantasy and see what it’s about, they can pick that up and get a taste of it, so really it’s just, I think a fun and exciting way to invite people into the world we’re building.”

Here’s What You Need to Know About Fireborn #5/Lost Fantasy #13

Excited for this epic crossover? Here are the important details. Both books go on sale October 28th. Final order cut off for both titles is Monday, October 5th. Fireborn #5 is written by Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas with art by Patrick Mullholland and Brian Andane. Lost Fantasy #13 is written by Curt Pires with art by Luca Caslanguida. Both issues feature backup stories fans won’t want to miss — but Lost Fantasy #13 has a backup that features a fan favorite character, Bombshell, as written by Timmy Heague with art by Giada Belviso. You can check out the covers for both issues above!

Will you be checking out the exciting Fireborn/Lost Fantasy crossover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!