Jason Pearson’s Body Bags Getting Definitive Omnibus Edition From 12-Gauge Comics (And You Can Check Out the Kickstarter Now) [EXCLUSIVE]

In 2023, the comics world lost a genuine talent with the passing of Jason Pearson. The creator first came to wide attention in the early ‘90s thanks to his work on DC’s Legion of Super-Heroes as well as work on the Marvel side of things in books like Astonishing X-Men. But it was creator-owned work that might be his biggest legacy thank to his series Body Bags. The title was his signature creation and featured kinetic art and a fascinating story, work that helped to create the space between anime and western comics, leading to a long-lasting influence on some of the biggest names in comics today. Now, for the first time ever Kickstarter is offering the definitive edition of Body Bags — and profits benefit Pearson’s family.

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Today, 12-Guage Comics announced Body Bags: Omnibus. This is the definitive collection of Pearson’s comics following mercenary Mack Delgado, aka Clownface, and his teen daughter, Panda, as the pair hunt deranged villains through Terminus Georgie — a thinly veiled analogue of Pearson’s adopted hometown of Atlanta. The Kickstarter campaign will launch this month.

Pearson’s Impact on Comics Cannot Be Understated (And The New Omnibus Celebrates His Best Work)

The Body Bags: Omnibus is set to collect the entirety of the Body Bags library. That includes the original 4-issue miniseries from 1996 “Father’s Day”, the 1998 short story “World Destroyer”, the 2000 short story “Well, It’s About Time”, the 2006 short story “Hit Da’ Switches”, the standalone issue from 2008 “One Shot”, 2015’s short story “Where There’s Smoke There’s BEEP”, 2015’s short story “Star Trek vs. Star Wars”, as well as two other short stories from that year, “Pissed Off” and “Inner Child, Inner Hell.” The omnibus will come in a handsome hardcover with a slipcase that Pearson initially designed and was completed by designer Sasha E. Head.

The omnibus is the ultimate representation of Body Bags and stands as a great example of his talent as well as the influence he’s had on comics. Many of modern comics’ greats count Pearson as an influence.

“Jason Pearson’s impact on me as an artist was so powerful in my early years I had to STOP looking at his work for a while for fear that I was just copying everything he was doing,” Skottie Young said. “His cartooning was incredible and then he’d also hit you with hyper-realistic environments and the most dramatic lightning you’ve ever seen. And that’s just on the illustration side of things. His storytelling was pure cinematic gold. He was a pure force of comic booking and it was an event whenever a new issue of his came out. I was lucky enough to have met him and soak up some words of wisdom from him. I still implement a few bits of his advice in my work today as well and share it with others coming up in the business.”

“I first discovered Jason’s working the ‘90s, when I was at the dizzying heights of my comic artist fandom,” Tim Seeley said. “But the artists I was obsessed with then were mostly highly detailed — lots of cross hatching and veins and straps. Jason’s work hit me in a completely different way — it wasn’t detailed on its surface, but it also wasn’t strictly veneer. It was all based on structure — exaggerated shapes and perfectly placed shadows that told me more about these characters than all those lines ever could. Jason’s work is pure cartooning… subtle suggestion and fist-in-your-face in equal measures, and when we lost him, we lost one of the distinctive voices of a generation.”

The pre-launch pages for Body Bags: Omnibus – Oversized Slipcase Hardcover from 12-Gauge Comics is up now. You can check that out here. The campaign launch comes later this month.