Donate Your Comics To Soldiers Through The Jawiin Comic Drive

If you’ve been looking for a way to give some great gifts to troops overseas, Jason Inman and Operation Gratitude have something you’re going to love!

Inman and Operation Gratitude have teamed up for the Jawiin Comic Drive, which aims to send 22,000 comic books to US military members deployed overseas and their communities at home. Inman served in the Army and spent time in Iraq, one of the many reasons why this cause is so important to him.

The Jawiin Comic drive has delivered over 70,000 comic books in the last two years to U.S. soldiers, and those are just a part of the care packages that Operation Gratitude puts together. Each year Operation Gratitude sends over 250,000 care packages out to soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines overseas, as well as the children and families they leave behind. They also send packages to new recruits, veterans, first responders, wounded heroes, and caregivers.

Each one of those packages contains food, hygiene products, entertainment and handmade items, as well as letters of support.

Jawiin is collecting comics for these care packages from November 1st to the 30th, and the books themselves can be from any company or genre, including graphic novels and trade paperbacks. They don’t have to be in brand new condition, but they do need to be in good reading condition. You can also feel free to include letters of support with your comics if you would like.

This year, DC Publisher Dan Didio surprised the comic drive by announcing that DC Comics would be donating 10,000 comics to the comic drive, doubling their donation from last year. You can view the kickoff video above.

If you want to participate, just follow the easy steps below.

1 – Fill out the donation form here.

(Put “Jawiin Comic Drive for Soldiers” in Group Title and the comic drive email on the form. The rest of the form is pretty self-explanatory.)

2 – Box and ship the comics and the donation form to:

Operation Gratitude

21100 Lassen St.

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(Please include a donation form in EVERY box even if they’re part of the same donation. Sometimes cartons don’t all arrive at the same time.)

3 – Send a picture of your comics and the number of books you are donating to jawiincomicdrive@gmail.com.

(If you don’t send your number to the email, they will have an inaccurate count and the drive could fail. Let’s get these soldiers some comics for the new year!)