Josh Gad to Make Comics Writing Debut With New Dark Horse Comic

Josh Gad is entering the land of sequential storytelling. The Frozen star will soon make his comics' writing debut thanks to The Writer, a new series set for release by Dark Horse Comics later this summer. According to the publisher, The Writer will be a meta take on writing that combines creative processes with popular folklore tales.

"Teaming up with the brilliant Berkowitz brothers on 'The Writer' has been an absolute blast and an education," Gad said in a press release. "Here we are, diving headfirst into a universe where cultural folklore meets the high-octane adventures that defined our youth. It's like all those Saturdays spent watching action flicks and dreaming up stories are finally paying off. What makes this project truly special, though, is the chance to celebrate personal stories. We're talking about tales that not only entertain but resonate on a deeper level, reflecting a rich heritage and the kind of heroism that doesn't always wear a cape. The Writer isn't just a comic; it's a milestone for nerds like us, proving heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. Can't wait for you all to see what we have in store!"

Gad is writing the series alongside Benjamin and Max Berkowitz, with Ariel Olivetti taking the reins on art. Frank Cvetkovic is listed as the letterer across the series. At the center of the story is Stan Siegel, a writer who inadvertently finds himself thrust into a "Nazi occult-fueled nightmare."

Max Berkowitz added, "This series is our childhood dream realized, free of Dunkin' coffee spills (we promise). It's not just a comic; it's a celebration of our storytelling, past and present, and our hope to inspire more tales of heroism and humor. Get ready for an exhilarating, laugh-filled journey through our most fantastical dreams. Trust us, you won't want to miss this adventure."

Olivetti said he took on the project because of its "unforgivable" nature.

"I've lost count of how many comic books I've drawn over my career—artists and numbers aren't exactly best friends," the artist said. "Now, I'm in the lucky position to choose projects that truly resonate, the kind that leave a lasting impression both on me and the readers. When I first read the script from Josh and the Berkowitz Bros., it was clear this was one of those rare, unforgettable projects."

The Writer #1 is set for release on June 19th.