Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem Announced

Just as the Jupiter's Legacy saga on Netflix is beginning, its comic book source material is concluding in the newly announced Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem maxiseries. The 12-issue series, published by Image Comics, sees Jupiter's Legacy co-creator Mark Millar teaming with writer Tommy Lee Edwards to close out the trilogy that began in 2013 with the original Jupiter's Legacy (with artist Frank Quitely). Requiem will go back even further than the 1950s-set prequel Jupiter's Circle (with artist Wilfredo Torres) to 1929 to reveal the origin of the mysterious island that gave the first superheroes their powers, thus altering the world in incredible ways.

"What actually WAS that mysterious island they were called to all those years ago? This place didn't exist on any maps and there it was in the middle of the Ocean. Why did they come home with super-powers? What's the big idea behind this entire series and how does it conclude? We've done the past, we've done the present and Requiem takes us into the future to finish this book epic tale with a twelve-issue series starting in June," Millar said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "The show launched May 7th so people will be licking their lips to see what happens next."

(Photo: Image Comics)

Millar also said, "When I started Jupiter's Legacy in 2012 I had a very simple plan. I just wanted to write the biggest superhero story of all time. It starts in the '20s and runs through to the present day, but the next volume (book five in the series) moves everything forward one generation as Chloe and Hutch settle down and get married and have a family of their own. The world's been fixed, the superheroes now working in tandem with the human race to create this perfect society, but people are still people and it doesn't take long for the family feud to move forward one generation.

"Jupiter's is my own personal favourite project out of everything I've ever done. It's all I've ever wanted to write in a single superhero project and these ideas have been building for years in me."

On working with Edwards, Millar says, "The artist on this volume is the incomparable Tommy Lee Edwards and like Wilfredo Torres on the '50s era and Frank Quitely on the present he just delivers in spades here, showing us a comic-book future like nothing we've ever seen. He's always been one of my favourite artists and this is the best work of his career. My co-creator Frank Quitely has done a special variant cover here too, which is pictured in the article. How can I best sum up a feuding superhero family with the world watching in awe? Succession with super-powers, I guess. This one is a beaut!"

Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #1 goes on sale on June 16th. Jupiter's Legacy's first season will debut on Netflix on May 7th.