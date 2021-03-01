Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy Reveals First Look at Epic Superhero Saga

✖

Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming superhero television series Jupiter's Legacy. The series is an adaptation of the comic written by Mark Millar and drawn by Frank Quitely and is the first such adaptation since Netflix purchased Millar's Millarworld comics imprint. The first look video, embedded below, follows the release date teaser Netflix debuted in February. The new video shows Quitely's original artwork transforming into the live-action characters from the show, including a shot of the series' three leads: Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian, Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson/Brainwave, Leslie Bibb as Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Millar likens Jupiter's Legacy to a superhero saga on the scale of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. "[When I] did my first ever superhero book I had to do something bigger than Avengers or Civil War or Logan or Superman: Red Son. That was my plan when I sat with the blank piece of paper," Millar said. "I wanted to do one story that would become the biggest superhero epic of all time. I wanted to do the superhero Lord of the Rings that would be timeless and just a bumper collection of books people would be reading in 50 or 100 years time."

The story is about this superhero family and the world they'll leave behind now that they're through saving it. "It all ties into this big science-fiction concept," Millars says. "But then you can knuckle it down to something even simpler: what if the world's coolest guy, like Superman, married the world's coolest woman, like Wonder Woman, and they had these f---ing awful children who would be like the Kardashians?

"After almost a century of superheroes just maintaining the status quo the smart ones start wondering what happens if they break the rules the older heroes have held onto their entire lives. What happens if they step out of this repetitive cycle? This is our starting point and it just goes nuts from here."

Former Marvel's Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight created Jupiter's Legacy for television, though he left the series during the first season's production due to creative differences. Sang Kyu Kim replaced DeKnight as showrunner.

The first season of Jupiter's Legacy, consisting of eight episodes, premieres on Netflix on May 7th.