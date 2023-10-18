Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 Review: A Solid Start for a Promising Crossover

The DC universe has connected with plenty of pop culture franchises in the past, but this latest crossover was not one I remotely expected. That said, it's hard to say that DC's world of heroes, villains, and Gods doesn't fit in some way with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse. It's not a hard leap to make really, and that comes through loud and clear in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1. While the monsters themselves aren't actually in the issue much, the moments when they do show up are hard to forget, and the other elements at play keep the reader invested beyond just the promise of larger-than-life monster fights. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong is off to a strong start, and if it can strike a balance in "screen time" between the heroes, villains, and monsters, we could be in for a great time.

The biggest sticking point of the first issue will likely be how little of it features Godzilla or Kong. It's a creative choice that's difficult to analyze until we see how the rest of the series plays out, but with just one issue to go on, it feels too light in that regard. Artist Christian Duce and colorist Luis Guerrero make one hell of a first impression though, delivering one of the more terrifying depictions of Godzilla I've seen in comics. Godzilla is genuinely frightening, and I can't wait to see more of him in action.

Writer Brian Buccellato saves much of that for later, as the focus of the first issue is more on Superman's proposal to Lois and Lex Luthor's plan with the Legion of Doom. This could be seen as a clear bait and switch, but Buccellato's banter and dialogue between the heroes and his stellar work with Lex Luthor and the Legion keeps the reader from feeling fleeced.

In fact, the Legion is a consistent bright spot. Their internal bickering is always engaging, even during their battles with the League. Grodd, Captain Cold, Toyman, and Giganta all shine brightest in these smaller exchanges, and that only looks to continue as the story takes a major turn by issue's end.

On the heroes' side, Clark and the rest of the team also share some delightful character moments, especially as they seek to relate, congratulate, or reason with Clark's decision to propose to Lois. This is actually the throughline of the issue, as aside from a brief glimpse early on the monsters don't factor in until much later, and even then Clark and Lois are still an equal focal point. I quite enjoyed this aspect of the issue, and the moments with Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Flash all providing their insight on Superman's decision were all worth the time away from the grander plot.

As for the monsters themselves, the way they are brought into the story was not at all what I expected, and that twist also creates new opportunities for more intrigue amongst the Legion as the series goes on. It will be interesting to see how prevalent the Legion and Clark and Lois' story will be as Godzilla, Kong, and the rest are all brought into the story in a much bigger way. While I want a more balanced approach in regard to the monsters and other characters, I do hope we get more forward movement on those other story elements.

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong sets the foundation of what's to come effectively while also building up more personal stories amongst the two opposing teams. Godzilla and Kong shine when they are featured, but they are simply not as present as some will want. While that is noticeable, I didn't necessarily mind most of the time, but I do hope to see more of our favorite blockbuster monsters from here on out.

Published by DC Comics

On October 17, 2023

Written by Brian Buccellato

Art by Christian Duce

Colors by Luis Guerrero

Letters by Richard Starkings and Jimmy Betancourt

Cover by Drew Johnson and Romulo Fajardo Jr.