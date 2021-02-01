Kevin Smith, Neil Gaiman Reteam With Iconic Comics Artists for Hero Initiative Auction

✖

Neil Gaiman and Kevin Smith are reteaming with comic book collaborators Chris Bachalo, Phil Hester, and Ande Parks to support the Hero Initiative and the Comicbook United Fund through the Double Visions auction series. Iconic artist Chris Bachalo created new Doctor Strange artwork, and writer Neil Gaiman hand-lettered an original incantation directly onto Bachalo's artboard. Gaiman and Bachalo worked together on The Sandman, and this collaboration reunites Gaiman and Bachalo for the first time since they worked on Death: The High Cost of Living. First published by Vertigo comics in 1993, Death: The High Cost of Living was the first Sandman spinoff headlined by Dream's older sister, Death.

Kevin Smith is reteaming with acclaimed artists Phil Hester and Ande Parks, reuniting the team behind the fan-favorite Green Arrow: Quiver storyline, and who created the villain Onomatopoeia. Hester is offering a new piece showing a battle between Green Arrow and Onomatopoeia, with plenty of sound effects hand-written directly on the artboard by Silent Bob himself, Kevin Smith.

(Photo: Chris Bachalo/Neil Gaiman)

These pieces will be auctioned off via the Hero Initiative's eBay account starting on February 2nd. You can see a gallery of artwork offered by the charity on its website.

Double Visions auctions offer rare artwork that teams two beloved comic book artists. These offerings that include Gaiman and Smith mark the first time that a Double Visions auction has featured writers' work. All Double Visions auctions benefit the Hero Initiative and the Binc Foundation (Book Industry Charitable Foundation). Other collaborations going up for auction this week includes pieces by duos like J. Scott Campbell/David Nakayama, Giuseppe Camuncoli/Marco Checchetto, Matt Wagner/Tim Sale, JG Jones/Paul Renaud, and Mike McKone/Tom Raney. Upcoming auction pieces include Frank Miller/Klaus Jansen, Alan Davis/Kevin Nowlan, and more.

(Photo: Phil Hester/Kevin Smith)

Founded in 2000, The Hero Initiative is dedicated to creating a financial safety net for comic creators who may need emergency medical aid, financial support for essentials of life, and an avenue back into paying work. According to the group's website, the Hero Initiative has benefited creators with more than $1 million worth of aid, made possible largely through donations.

Will you be donating as part of the auction for these pieces featuring Neil Gaiman and Kevin Smith's work? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. The collaborations by Neil Gaiman and Chris Bachalo and Kevin Smith, Phil Hester, and Ande Parks go up for auction on February 2nd.