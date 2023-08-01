Kickstarter Announces AI Art Policy

A new AI art policy at Kickstarter will give more specific guidance as to how and when artificial intelligence tools can be used to generate content for the crowdfunding platform.

Kickstarter, the world's largest creative crowdfunding platform, announced a new policy today, set to go into effect at the end of the month, which will govern how campaigns can use artificial intelligence in creating their art going forward. Saying that their policy is "iterative," and promising that it will be periodically reviewed to keep pace with current developments, Kickstarter does not forbid AI from being used in their campaigns, but instead requires creators to disclose what AI is being used for, the nature of those uses, and whether the creators have secured the permission wherever possible from the artists whose work is being scraped.

In other words, don't expect to have AI generate a fake Jim Lee cover for your comic, unless you have also made a deal with the real Lee. But if, for some reason, Lee were to agree to that...well, go nuts.

"We spent months talking to you – Kickstarter creators and backers – as well as other platform leaders, and our own staff," Kickstarter wrote in an email sent to account holders today. "These conversations helped us shape an AI policy that promotes transparency between creators and their backers and sets a standard for how creators can continue to support the humans behind creative work as they embrace this evolving technology."

Here's how they summarize the new policy, which you can read in full here:

To be allowed on Kickstarter, projects utilizing AI tools for generating images, text, or any other output must disclose relevant details on their project page. This includes information about how the creator plans to use AI content in their project, as well as which elements of their project will be wholly original work and which elements will be created using AI outputs.

Projects developing AI technology, tools, or software must disclose information about any databases and data the creator intends to use. The creator must also indicate how these sources handle consent and credit for the data they utilize. If the sources don't have processes or safeguards in place to manage consent, such as through an opt-out or opt-in mechanism, then Kickstarter is unlikely to allow the project.

The new system will include some new questions during the project setup form. That means before a project goes life, somebody at Kickstarter will be reviewing the answers to those AI questions and making a determination as to whether it syncs up with the new policy. Otherwise, presumably, they will reach out to the applicant with questions.

The new policy launches on August 29.