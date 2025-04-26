Lost Fantasy Delivers Love Letter to the Genre With a Little Final Fantasy Magic (Review)

Play video

A world of wonder, mystery, danger, and magic makes its debut in Image Comics’ new series Lost Fantasy, and after just one issue, I am completely hooked. Lost Fantasy is a brand new series from the minds of Curt Pires, Luca Casalanguida, Mark Dale, and Micah Myers, and the unique mix of old magic, monstrous creatures, backstabbing, and epic fantasy is immensely compelling. The world Lost Fantasy has already created in just one issue is beyond impressive as well, and while you can certainly see elements of Final Fantasy in its DNA, Lost Fantasy still has its own identity and becomes something altogether unique. The series already has my attention, and it has the potential to be something incredibly special.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lost Fantasy puts you in the shoes of Henry Blackheart, who is a special consultant for the FBI, though that’s only scratching the surface of who he actually is. Henry’s last name is of particular importance, and that’s where the team really starts to go to work. After a first impression is made, Pires sets about introducing you to an alternate history that’s as vast as it is intricate and complex, and it didn’t take long for that world to sink its hooks in.

As that history is quickly established, I truthfully could have spent even more time exploring the evolving relationship between these two worlds, especially as they become more intertwined with each other, but that trip to the past doesn’t outstay its welcome, and soon you’re back in the thick of it with Henry, though with a much better and more contextual understanding of who he is and why he matters.

One of my favorite aspects of the issue is the artwork and overall approach to the bigger fantasy elements. In the first few pages, you might assume you’re in for a trip through pure dark fantasy, and yet a few pages later that’s heaved out the window in favor os something more classic, colorful, and fantastical. As the issue continues, Luca Casalanguida, Mark Dale, and Micah Myers blend all of those various sensibilities together with a bit of horror to create a look and tone that feels familiar and even perhaps nostalgic, and yet altogether distinct.

Lost Fantasy keeps you guessing as well, with one particular reveal being one of my absolute favorites of the issue and coming out of nowhere. I don’t want to spoil it, but what I will say is that Henry’s magical abilities are responsible for some of my favorite interactions in the issue.

It doesn’t hurt that there’s a lot of Cloud Strife in Henry Blackheart, and being that I’m a massive Final Fantasy fan, that’s not an issue for me at all. That said, this never feels like it’s trying to be something it’s not, as those elements are just small aspects of a much bigger world and set of ideas.

Lost Fantasy isn’t afraid to take risks and shake things up, but it’s also a love letter to the genre, and that unique contrast makes for a truly special debut.

Lost Fantasy #1 hits comic stores on April 30th.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published By: Image Comics

Written By: Curt Pires

Art By: Luca Casalanguida

Colored By: Mark Dale

Lettered By: Micah Myers

Are you excited for Lost Fantasy #1? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!