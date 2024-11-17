Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Gets New Update From Square Enix

Following the success of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth — and Final Fantasy 7 before it — Square Enix is hard at work on the third part of the remake of the original Final Fantasy 7, which is expected to conclude with this third game. To this end, we have a new, brief update on where the game is in development from Square Enix itself, plus an interesting tidbit about what the game may do differently than the previous two games.

The update comes the way specifically via director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase, who revealed — during a recent event in South Korea — that the plot for the third game is complete, with game concepts finalized. To this end, it sounds like the game is very firmly in the production stage, which would make sense as it wouldn’t need much time in pre-production as the third installment in the trilogy.

In addition to this, the pair also tease that the team is specifically trying with the third game to give players the option to fly around the world freely. What this specifically means, is not 100 percent clear.

It is also worth noting that all of this information comes via translation. Sometimes in translation vital meaning and context can be lost, so the specificity of this information with a grain of salt.

Four years separated the release between Final Fantasy 7 in 2020 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in 2024. Assuming this repeats between the second and third game, then the third installment won’t be out until 2028. To this end, there is some wiggle room. A 2027 release date can not be ruled out, nor a 2029 release date, but 2028 is most likely at this point.

What makes this window interesting is that — based on leaks — it is expected that the PS6 will release in 2028, which may mean the third part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake could end up being a cross-gen release, or even a PS6-only release. For now though, this is just pure speculation.

H/T, Aitaikimochi.