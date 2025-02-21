Mad Cave Jumps Into World of Superheroes with Whatever Happened to the Crimson Justice? (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios is jumping into the world of superheroes, and we’ve got your exclusive first look and details right here. The new five-issue series is titled Whatever Happened to the Crimson Justice? and is being written by Frank Tieri (Wolverine, Godzilla, Harley Quinn, Marvel Vs Capcom), with interior art and covers by Inaki Miranda (Blade Forger, Superman, Catwoman), as well as colors by Eva de la Cruz and letters by Dave Sharpe. There will also be a cover B by Dan Panosian, and you can get a first glimpse at the series in the images below.

Whatever Happened to the Crimson Justice? tells the story of Empire City’s greatest hero Crimson Justice and his sidekick Reddy, who haven’t been seen in years. Their greatest foe Dr. Mayhem also vanished, and it all coincided with a tragic hospital fire decades ago. That all comes back under the microscope when someone claiming to be Dr. Mayhem reappears and murders the commissioner in an attempt to draw out Crimson Justice, bringing into question whether he’s actually alive.

“Whatever Happened to the Crimson Justice? explores the cost of a superhero’s life—the toll on heroes, sidekicks, and villains alike,” said Frank Tieri. “John Redding hung up his crimson mist gun 40 years ago and now runs a quiet coffee shop as Empire City falls apart. But when his long-dead nemesis, Dr. Mayhem, seemingly returns on a deadly rampage, John is pulled back into a world of dark mysteries and buried secrets. How is Mayhem back? What really happened to Crimson Justice? This gritty, noir-inspired take on the superhero genre is the perfect fit for Mad Cave and my longtime collaborator, Inaki Miranda. So… will ‘Justice Run Red!’ once more? Join us this spring and find out!”

“I’m thankful to be back at the fun table with Frank—one should never miss the opportunity,” said Inaki Miranda. “By now, I think I can start calling Mad Cave my home; it’s a great place to be, really pushing the industry in a good direction. Whatever Happened to the Crimson Justice? Gives me the chance to draw a golden age superhero comic with a modern, gritty edge that also feels like an independent film. Frank’s settings, characters, and dialogue feel vivid and real, and it’s the contrast between that grounded world and the sheer chaos of superhero violence that creates a unique twist on the Watchmen/Dark Knight Returns archetype.” You can find the official description below.

“There was a time when the Red Alert shone in the sky, Empire City’s greatest hero, the Crimson Justice, would answer the call. But now it’s been years and neither he– nor his sidekick Reddy, nor their psychotic arch foe, Dr. Mayhem– have been seen since the Great Empire City Hospital Fire decades ago. What happened that fateful night? Did they all die? But if that’s the case, who or what is this Dr. Mayhem who’s reappeared in the modern day, brutally murdering Commissioner Thomas Kent and challenging the Justice to return? Is that possible? Does the Crimson Justice still live? And if so, what could have made him disappear and abandon his crimson hood in the first place?”

Whatever Happened to the Crimson Justice? #1 (of 5) hits comic stores on May 21st.

