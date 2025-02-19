Digital Lizards of Doom Reveals One of Its Biggest Mysteries in Vol. 4 Fat Cat Rogers (Exclusive)

The delightful adventures of Dizzy Doom are set to continue, and the entire crew will be making their return in Digital Lizards of Doom Vol. 4: Fat Cat Rogers, and we’ve got all of your exclusive details right here! The next chapter of the series will finally dive into a mystery that was first teased in level 1, and it will be up to Fat Cat Rogers and Dana Deathly to deal with their issues long enough to save Dizzy Doom. You can check out the full cover below.

Creator Gabe Valentine has been waiting to get to this mystery for a while and is thrilled to finally give Fat Cat Rogers the spotlight. Valentine said, “At last, we’re diving into one of the major mysteries first introduced on page 95 during level 1, where we met Captain Fat Cat Rogers! Writing level 4 has been a deeply personal journey, reflecting the complexities of choice and consequence embodied by Rogers.”

“His quest for connection serves as a bittersweet reminder of how our decisions shape our lives each day. I believe this journey is one that resonates with everyone, and I can’t wait for you to join Fat Cat Rogers on this life-changing adventure,” Valentine said. You can find the official description for Digital Lizards of Doom Vol. 4: Fat Cat Rogers.

“Join Fat Cat Rogers and Dana Deathly as they set aside their differences to work on a plan to rescue Dizzy Doom from the clutches of the evil Commander E.K.O.! With a little help from the Dark Portal, Rogers will journey across time and space to a surprising crossroads. Will Rogers choose to betray his crew, or will he find the courage to face his darkest enemy: himself. Get ready for a wild adventure filled with time travel, bravery, and cyborg cat pirates!”

Digital Lizards of Doom Vol. 4: Fat Cat Rogers will hit stores on July 8th.

Are you excited for the next chapter of Digital Lizards of Doom?