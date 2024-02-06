Mad Cave Studios Reveals First Look at New Series 'Sanction' (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios has big plans for 2024, and we've got an exclusive first look at a brand new series coming your way this year! The new series is titled Sanction, and will have the talented team of writer Ray Fawkes (Batman Eternal, Wolverines, Black Hammer) artist Antonio Fuso (Wyrd), colorist Dave Sharpe, and letterer Emilio Lecce at the helm. Sanction takes place in Leningrad in the year 1987, and follows Detective Boris Dimitrovich after he is handed a case by his partner that is supposed to be put to bed rather quickly. That doesn't happen though, and instead, Dimitrovich finds a connection to an old unsolved crime that will put their lives at risk. Sanction will launch with a cover by Dan Panosian, and will hit comic stores on May 15th. You can find the official description below.

"Leningrad, 1987. When a woman's corpse is discovered on New Year's Day, a hungover Detective Pavel Smirnoff hands off the case to his partner, Detective Boris Dimitrovich, hoping he'll close it without fuss. Instead, Dimitrovich uncovers a connection to an old, unsolved crime, dragging them both into an investigation that puts their careers – and possibly their lives – at risk."

Ray Fawkes has been wanting to write this story for quite some time, saying, "I'm thrilled to present Sanction, the gritty, high-impact, never-seen-this-before crime book I've always wanted to write!

Antonio Fuso added, "You know all those crime series you love to watch on streaming platforms? Well this comic book is much better!"

Sanction #1 hits comic stores on May 15th, and you can find our exclusive preview of the new series on the next slide.