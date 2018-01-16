Exclusive: A Magical Journey Begins In “Mages Of Mystralia’ Preview

Mages can solve just about anything they put their minds to, but what happens when the Mage becomes the problem?

That’s the situation four Battle Captains now find themselves in the Mages of Mystralia graphic novel, a tie-in to the anticipated video game of the same name, and you can find a preview of the upcoming project below.

The land of Mystralia was once a vaunted and prosperous kingdom, but that all changed once the Plague Trolls descended on the kingdom. The plague they brought with them decimated the population, and that includes their King.

There was an heir apparent, but…well, he might just make the townsfolk wish for the Plague Trolls once more.

While the game will put you in the shoes of a promising mage attempting to right the wrongs of the kingdom, magic happens to be the enemy here. The Battle Captains will have to defy their king’s orders and take him down to keep what’s left of the kingdom intact, all the while dealing with dwindling numbers and more Plague Trolls.

So yeah, just a walk in the park.

You can view the preview in the gallery, and you can find more details below.

Mages of Mystralia is written by Brian Clevinger with art by Carey Peitsch and a cover by Clement Pernel. The official description is included below.

“When a deadly plague spreads through the kingdom of Mystralia and kills the reigning monarchs, an inexperienced young mage ascends the throne. Hungry for power, he becomes a bloodthirsty tyrant. Four battle captains step up to oppose him, but will they stop him before he destroys the entire kingdom?”

“Mages of Mystralia ties into the highly anticipated video game from Borealys Games and is written by Eisner-Award nominee Brian Clevinger, with art by Carey Pietsch, and based on a story by Forgotten Realms® creator Ed Greenwood!”

Mages of Mystralia hits comic shops on January 17.Mages of Mystralia the game is currently available now.