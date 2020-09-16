Marvel Reveals Phoenix Force Avengers

✖

The battle for the Phoenix begins this December in Avengers. The cosmic avatar of destruction, life, and rebirth that is known as the Phoenix Force returns to Earth in the pages of Avengers #40 by writer Jason Aaron and artist Javier Garron, kicking off the "Enter the Phoenix" event. According to a press release, the story finds the Phoenix Force on the hunt for its next host. This leads to the Avengers and some of the most powerful heroes and villains in the Marvel Universe engaging in a globe-spanning competition that will ultimately decide who will be the all-new Phoenix. You can take a look a look at Leinil Yu's cover for the issue, featuring

“The most iconic, primordial powers of the Marvel Universe have been central to my Avengers run. And few forces in the cosmos are more world-shaking and potentially world-destroying than the Phoenix Force. It's legacy on Earth goes back to the Stone Age, as we've seen, but we haven't seen much of the firebird in the present day. That's about to change in a very big way,” Jason Aaron says. “The Phoenix is back and in its spirit of fiery rebirth, it's seeking a brand new avatar. So begins the greatest tournament the world has ever seen, as some of Marvel's most powerful heroes and villains are called to battle for the right to become the all-new Phoenix. All will be transformed. But who will burn?”

(Photo: Marvel)

Those possessed by the Phoenix are bestowed new Phoenix Force-themed costumes. They are designed by Garron.

“Javier Garrón has been doing simply gorgeous work on the 'Age of Khonshu,' and now he's busy bringing to life the biggest, most powerful, more fiery group of Avengers we've ever seen,” Aaron sas. “Plus a few really wild surprises."

In announcing the "Enter the Phoenix" event in August, Marvel teased, "Keep an eye on Jason Aaron and Javier Garron’s latest Avengers epic, 'The Age of Khonshu' for startling revelations about Moon Knight amidst a thunderous clash with a disgruntled god bent on reshaping the world in his image! Then, gear up for the grand return of the cosmic chaos-bringer of life and death in Jason Aaron and Javier Garron’s 'Enter the Phoenix,' on sale in December!"

What do you think of these new Phoenix Force inspired looks for the Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Avengers #40 goes on sale in December.