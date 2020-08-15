Marvel Announces Enter The Phoenix

✖

The Avengers series is currently in the midst of The Age of Khonshu, which has Moon Knight assembling powers to try and defend the Earth, though in the process the world is reshaped in Khonshu's image. That said, if you thought The Age of Khonshu was epic, Avengers writer Jason Aaron and artist Javier Garron are raising the stakes even further with their next storyline, which involves one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe. That's right, Phoenix returns with the new Enter The Phoenix event, which hits this December.

We don't know much else about the storyline or if they are connected, though it would seem something Moon Knight or Khonshu does in Age of Khonshu paves the way for the return of the Phoenix, and no one is going to be happy about it.

You can check out the full tease for the event below.

(Photo: Marvel)

"Keep an eye on Jason Aaron and Javier Garron’s latest Avengers epic, THE AGE OF KHONSHU for startling revelations about Moon Knight amidst a thunderous clash with a disgruntled god bent on reshaping the world in his image! Then, gear up for the grand return of the cosmic chaos-bringer of life and death in Jason Aaron and Javier Garron’s ENTER THE PHOENIX, on sale in December!"

The Phoenix has had a lot to do with Aaron's Avengers run, but her involvement has mostly been relegated to when the Avengers BC are involved. Phoenix was a powerful member of their team, and now it seems one of the most powerful forces in the universe is back on the table.

The question then becomes is she here to help or cause chaos? More often than not its the latter, but hey, who knows, maybe the Phoenix force has changed.

First though is Avengers #35, which is written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Javier Garron with a cover by Matteo Scalera, and you can find the official description below.

"THE AGE OF KHONSHU! An empowered, godlike Moon Knight has just saved the world from fiery ruin. Now an army of mummies and moon priests begins to reshape the world in the image of ancient Egypt. But where does that leave the Avengers? Broken, imprisoned – or on the run in the moonlit streets of New Thebes City."

