Marvel Drops an Awesome Jurassic Park Easter Egg

Every so often a comic will cross the streams as it were and bring in another franchise for an unexpected crossover, though at times the crossover is a bit more subtle. Marvel is always having some fun with pop culture references or nods to things going on in the outside world, and the latest example of that is in Women of Marvel #1. For those who checked out the Mystique starring Cretaceous Flirtatious story, you might have noticed that two well-known characters from the Jurassic Park franchise were featured throughout, but if you didn't notice we wouldn't blame you either.

The story starts off at an archaeological dig site with instructors starting to gather the students on hand. In a tent nearby we see that Mystique is talking with Stegron the Dinosaur Man, but it's who is in the corner that will catch your eye.

(Photo: Marvel)

They've taken two of the instructors captive, and while they never say their names, you can clearly see that these two are Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill's Alan Grant. You can spot Sattler thanks to her blonde hair and pink shirt, and Grant's blue shirt and red bandana are accounted for as well.

It's a fun Easter Egg that fans of the original Jurassic Park movies will get a kick out of, and you can check it out in the image above.

Mystique ends up taking Sattler's form to keep the students busy while Stegron gets his new device up and running, and Rogue ends up being part of the students on the trip. Mystique does a decent job of feigning that she's an expert until she becomes more curious about the boy Rogue's into, and coupled with Stegron's being...well, Stegron, her cover is quickly blown.

You can check out the official description for Women of Marvel #1 below.

"WHO RUN THE WORLD? YOU ALREADY KNOW. CELEBRATE THE WOMEN OF MARVEL WITH AN EXTRAVAGANZA OF EXTRAORDINARY TALENT! The future is female! Get in on the ground floor with this amazing assembly of writers and artists from all over entertainment. Comics legend Louise Simonson kicks things off with a must-read introduction! Nadia Shammas punches the glass ceiling with the Jade Giantess! Elsa Sjunneson grits her way to the front line with Captain Peggy Carter! Sophie Campbell goes feral with a bone-grinding Marrow story! Video game-and-comics writer Anne Toole makes her Marvel debut in a blaze of glory! Natasha Alterici of Heathen fame charges sword-first into the Marvel Universe! With astonishing art from new and established artists Kei Zama (Transformers, DEATH’S HEAD), Eleonora Carlini (Power Rangers, Batgirl), Skylar Patridge (Resonant, Relics of Youth), Joanna Estep (Fantastic Four, Fraggle Rock) and more, you’re sure to come away powered up and ready to slay – in high heels and boots alike."

