Marvel Sculptor Creates Amazing Custom Statues of Fan-Favorite Characters

Paul Harding is a professional sculptor who has worked on toys and statues for Marvel, DC Comics, and Star Wars. You can he really loves his job because even when he's not working, he's coming up with fantastic designs for fan-favorite characters. The perfect example is the custom Marvel statues he created featuring some of the most popular Marvel Comics characters created in the 1970s. The team features Bronze Age favorites including The Punisher, Moon Knight, Deathlok, Blade, Brother Voodoo, Morbius, and Ghost Rider. Harding has been sharing these amazing designs on Twitter, so we've gathered them up for you to check out.

Several of these characters have proven to be fan favorites and made the jump to film and television. Deathlok appeared in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. The Punisher has been featured in movies and television. Moon Knight has a series coming to Disney+. Ghost Rider had two movies and also appeared on Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. He had a spinoff in the works at Hulu before Marvel pulled the plug. Blade has been featured in a trilogy of films, a television series, and has a new Marvel Studios project in the works. Morbius will be played by Jared Leto in an upcoming Sony Pictures Spider-Man spinoff movie.