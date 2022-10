Marvel Variants Reimagine Marvel's Classic Comic Covers

Marvel Comics is paying homage to the most memorable comic book covers in its history with the Classic Homage Variant Covers series. Beginning in January, 25 new variants by some of today's most popular artists will revisit iconic covers, including John Romita Jr.'s re-imagining of father John Romita Sr.'s classic "Spider-Man No More!" cover of 1967's Amazing Spider-Man #50. Upcoming issues of Avengers, Black Panther, Daredevil, Fantastic Four, Wolverine, and many more will feature Classic Homage variants from a star-studded roster of talent that includes artists Frank Cho, Rob Liefeld, J. Scott Campbell, and Phil Jimenez. See the first covers in the gallery below.

The new covers commemorate such iconic issues as Fantastic Four #52, the first appearance of the Black Panther; Frank Miller's Daredevil #181, pitting Elektra versus Bullseye in a fight to the death; and Avengers #4, which saw Earth's mightiest heroes assemble for the first time under the charge of Captain America.

Marvel revealed the complete list of Classic Homage Variant covers and artists, plus the original issues that inspired the re-imaginings. The first batch of 25 total covers is available to own starting January 4th, 2023, and will release weekly throughout the month.

(Photo: Graphic: ComicBook, Images: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 – Amazing Spider-Man #50

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 – Amazing Spider-Man #100

AVENGERS #64 – Avengers #4

AVENGERS FOREVER #13 – Avengers #57

BLACK PANTHER #13 – Fantastic Four #52

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #8 – Captain America #109

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #9 – Captain America #109

CAPTAIN MARVEL #45 – Ms. Marvel #1

DAREDEVIL #7 – Daredevil #181

FANTASTIC FOUR #3 – Fantastic Four #48

GHOST RIDER #10 – Marvel Spotlight #5

GOLD GOBLIN #3 – Amazing Spider-Man #39

HULK #13 – Incredible Hulk #340

IMMORTAL X-MEN #10 – Star Wars #1

MARAUDERS #10 – Uncanny X-Men #141

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #2 – Spider-Man #1

MOON KNIGHT #19 – Moon Knight #1

SCARLET WITCH #1 – West Coast Avengers #62

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #2 – Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16

SPIDER-MAN #4 – Marvel Team-Up #1

STRANGE #10 – Doctor Strange #169

THOR #31 – Thor #337

INVINCBLE IRON MAN #2 – Iron Man #126

VENOM #15 – Amazing Spider-Man #375

WOLVERINE #29 – Wolverine #1

X-FORCE #36 – X-Force #1

X-MEN #19 – X-Men #94

X-MEN RED #10 – X-Men #137

SINS OF SINISTER #1 – Strikeforce: Morituri #1

On Sale 1/4

AVENGERS #64 Classic Homage Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #8 Classic Homage Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

CAPTAIN MARVEL #45 Classic Homage Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

DAREDEVIL #7 Classic Homage Variant Cover by FRANK CHO

FANTASTIC FOUR #3 Classic Homage Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

GOLD GOBLIN #3 Classic Homage Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

MARAUDERS #10 Classic Homage Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL

SCARLET WITCH #1 Classic Homage Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

SPIDER-MAN #4 Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

X-FORCE #36 Classic Homage Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

X-MEN RED #10 Classic Homage Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 1/11

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

BLACK PANTHER #13 Classic Homage Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #9 Classic Homage Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

GHOST RIDER #10 Classic Homage Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #2 Classic Homage Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #2 Classic Homage Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

MOON KNIGHT #19 Classic Homage Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

WOLVERINE #29 Classic Homage Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

On Sale 1/18

AVENGERS FOREVER #13 Classic Homage Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

IMMORTAL X-MEN #10 Classic Homage Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN Classic Homage Variant Cover by ESAD RIBIC

STRANGE #10 Classic Homage Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

VENOM #15 Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

On Sale 1/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 Classic Homage Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN