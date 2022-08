Marvel Comics Get X-Treme '90s-Style Variant Covers

Marvel Comics is taking '90s nostalgia to the X-Treme. After announcing the return of the early 2000s comic book X-Treme X-Men from writer Chris Claremont and artist Salvador Larroca at San Diego Comic-Con, the publisher will complement the limited series with the X-Treme Marvel variant cover series. Starting this November, the collection will cover titles like The Amazing Spider-Man, She-Hulk, Black Panther, and Daredevil, featuring X-Treme re-imaginings of Marvel heroes and villains by some of the industry's leading artists. While there are no foil or hologram gimmicks, each cover is a throwback to the '90s/2000s era with giant shoulder pads, spiky armor, ginormous weapons, and plenty of pouches.

After previewing the X-Treme covers collection at San Diego Comic-Con's Retailer Panel in July, Marvel has revealed 15 new covers indulging in over-the-top X-Treme excess with rad re-imaginings of Spider-Man, Captain America, Deadpool, Captain Marvel, Moon Knight, and more. Below, check out the X-Treme covers celebrating the launch of X-Treme X-Men this November.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

On Sale 11/2

BLACK PANTHER #11 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

CAPTAIN MARVEL #43 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by FEDRICO VICENTINI

DEADPOOL #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by ROB LIEFELD

On Sale 11/9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by RYAN STEGMAN

AVENGERS #62 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by MIKE McKONE

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #6 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by NIC KLEIN

DAREDEVIL #5 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by SCOTT WILLIAMS

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by PHIL NOTO

GHOST RIDER #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by MARTIN COCCOLO

MARAUDERS #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK

MOON KNIGHT #17 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by PACO MEDINA

SPIDER-MAN #2 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by IVAN SHAVRIN

On Sale 11/16

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by CULLY HAMNER

SHE-HULK #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 11/23

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #7 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by KEN LASHLEY

On Sale 11/30

CARNAGE #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by JONBOY MEYERS

NEW MUTANTS #32 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by GERARDO SANDOVAL

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #2 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by DAVID BALDEON

THANOS: DEATH NOTES #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by LEINIL FRANCIS YU



X-Treme X-Men #1, the first in a five-issue limited series set after the final issue of the book's original run, hits stands on November 30.