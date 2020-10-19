Marvel Comics Unlimited Makes Major Changes To When New Comics Get Added

Marvel Comics is making a major change to when fans will be able to enjoy its books digitally. Today Marvel announced that the Marvel Unlimited digital comics platform will start offering digital versions of its books three months after they are released on store shelves; that's half of the previous six-month wait for Marvel books to hit the Unlimited digital service. While the move is positioned as a bonus for fans, it's also no doubt become a necessity after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the comic book business in a major way. As publishers look to adapt to the changing marketplace, a move like this is an easy one to make.

Here are the full details on Marvel Unlimited changing to a three-month wait:

New York, NY— October 19, 2020 — Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s award-winning digital comics subscription service, today unveiled it is now offering even faster access to your favorite Marvel comics! Starting today, Marvel Unlimited subscribers will have access to a digital library of now over 28,000 comics spanning from the 1960s to the latest Marvel comics – released as soon as three months after they hit shelves in local comic shops everywhere.

With this expansion, new and existing Marvel Unlimited subscribers will now be able to catch up on months of reading at their fingertips with some of Marvel’s most thrilling new titles and story arcs, including the Age of Khonshu in Jason Aaron and Javier Garron’s AVENGERS; Venom Beyond in Donny Cates’ VENOM; Al Ewing and Joe Bennett’s IMMORTAL HULK; Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Yu’s X-MEN; Al Ewing and Marvel Stormbreaker Juann Cabal’s GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY; and Marvel’s earth-shattering summer space opera from Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Valerio Schiti, EMPYRE – all available starting today, with more stories added each and every week!

“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen our stories read tens of millions of times on Marvel Unlimited, and we’ve seen a rising number of fans now looking to dive into more of their favorite stories featuring Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, the X-Men, and more,” said Jessica Malloy, VP of Marketing, Marvel New Media. “This expansion for Marvel Unlimited delivers exactly that: fans can now read more of their favorite comics sooner! No other service can provide this kind of value and access to so many Marvel comics in one place. We’re thrilled to now be able to offer even more to readers.”

A one-stop mobile and web destination for just about every Marvel comic you can get your hands on, Marvel Unlimited’s ever-expanding library is fully curated for every Marvel fan, collecting classic and newer stories spanning over 80 years of Marvel Comics. This on-the-go digital service is accessible through the Marvel Unlimited app on web, iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices, granting you access to read anytime, anywhere.

“Marvel Unlimited has been one of our top performing digital offerings for Marvel fans – especially now as we all continue to spend more time at home,” said Shane Rahmani, SVP and General Manager, Marvel New Media. “This is one additional way Marvel Unlimited can provide a one-of-a-kind connection to the Marvel Universe, and we look forward to continue bringing fresh and exciting content on the service to new and loyal fans alike.”

Marvel Unlimited is an excellent entry point for both fans brand-new to comics and fans looking to revisit the Marvel Universe. Whether you read a couple of personal favorites or a dozen comics a week, Marvel Unlimited has you covered. Explore endless options and uncover hidden gems in Marvel’s expansive archive, all part of a guided experience that helps you find new stories to experience. New Marvel Unlimited members are eligible for a 7-day free trial of unlimited access for both monthly and annual subscriptions!

To find any of the stories you see on Marvel Unlimited and more of Marvel's greatest comic books in print, please reach out to your local comic book shop to ask about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries and other options to accommodate.

