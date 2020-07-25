Marvel Teases New Fantastic Four Villain

In August, comics giant Neal Adams and Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid present a new Fantastic Four story in Fantastic Four: Antithesis. This tale of Marvel's First Family will introduce a new villain that Marvel says will "send shockwaves throughout all of fandom." While Mark Waid wrote a fan-favorite run on Fantastic Four beginning in 2002, Fantastic Four: Antithesis is the first full-length Fantastic Four story that Adams has ever drawn. They teased what's to come from the story in an interview with Marvel.com, seen above. “Working with [Neal Adams] has been on my bucket list since I was kid,” said Waid. “This was the perfect opportunity.”

“There’s lots of surprises,” said Adams. "We got to really jam a lot of stuff in there.”

In May, when Fantastic Four: Antithesis was announced, Waid said, “Working with Neal Adams has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. To share the page with a man of his talent is an honor. The story begins with the FF struggling to prevent an extinction event on Earth and just goes more cosmic from there. We all know of Galactus, but until now, no one has met his Antithesis.”

Adams said, “I have always had the sense of missing the chance to draw the Fantastic Four. It was a quiet sense, since I’ve had every opportunity to do my favorites. More, I felt Kirby and Buscema had done it all, hadn’t they…?”When Marvel’s Tom Brevoort asked if I’d like to do the Fantastic Four, I knew I had to ask for Galactus and the Silver Surfer as well. I am humbled and thankful to Tom for the opportunity.”

Fantastic Four: Antithesis launches ahead of October's Fantastic Four #25. That issue reveals new costumes for the Fantastic Four, welcomes a new artist, and promises new villains, a resurrection, the return of Doctor Doom, and "a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel’s First Family," all while being a "great entry point for readers."

Fantastic Four: Antithesis #1 goes on sale August 26th.

Fantastic Four: Antithesis #1

JUN200659

(W) Mark Waid (A) Neal Adams, Neal Adams

The first full-length Fantastic Four story ever illustrated by classic creator Neal Adams!

An unstoppable meteor of unknown origin has just erupted from hyperspace--and unless the Fantastic Four can find a way to stop it from hitting Manhattan, millions will die!

Rated T

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $4.99

