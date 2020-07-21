Marvel Unveils New Fantastic Four Costumes

✖

Marvel is giving the Fantastic Four a new look. Marvel Comics on Tuesday revealed the cover and solicitation information for Fantastic Four #25, which promises to be the start of "a new era for the Fantastic Four." Dan Slott, who has written Fantastic Four since the series relaunched after a three-year hiatus in 2018, remains aboard as the series writer. He's joined by new artist RB Silva, who drew the hit Powers of X miniseries from 2019. Mark Brooks provides the cover for the issue, which reveals new costumes for Marvel's First Family. Where the Fantastic Four are currently wearing black uniforms with blue accents, the new costumes revert to their traditional mostly-blue look with black paneling on the shoulders, black gloves, and black boots. You can see the cover below.

In addition to the new artist and new look, the solicitation text also teases a "new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family." There will also be the return of "one of the most important characters in the entire cosmos" from the dead, and an appearance by Doctor Doom.

The cover also suggests that the young Kree Jo-Venn and young Skrull N'Kalla, whom the Fantastic Four picked up during their space travels in Empyre: Fantastic Four #0, will continue to appear in the comic series after the crossover event with the Avengers concludes.

The Empyre event sees the Fantastic Four and Avengers caught up in a conflict between the united Kree-Skrull Empire and a plant-based alien race called the Cotati. The first issue of the event series went on sale last week.

What do you think of the Fantastic Four's new uniforms? Are you excited about the return of a dead character? What do you think the significant change in the status quo for the Fantastic Four will turn out to be? Let us know what you think about all of this in the comments section.

FANTASTIC FOUR #25

WRITTEN BY DAN SLOTT

ART BY R.B. SILVA

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

A NEW ERA FOR THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

This issue has it all: New artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family!

All this and an appearance by DOCTOR DOOM! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos…returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the FANTASTIC FOUR! Great entry point for readers!

