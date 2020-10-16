Marvel Fully Reveals Devil Hulk

✖

There are several different versions of Bruce Banner lurking around in his mindscape these days, but there is one version who has been kept in a prison thanks to the meddling of Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader. Sterns has been collecting all the different versions of Bruce in his mindscape, and up to this point has been successful in restraining them all, but then he started to taunt and threaten Banner directly, and that propelled Devil Hulk into action, and you can check out his full debut below.

Earlier in the issue, we see where Devil Hulk tried to get Bruce to let him take over in response to Bruce's abusive father. Bruce does not let him take over though, and the next time we see him he is in his prison. We find out that Stern used another conflict to bypass the defenses of Banner's mindscape, and when he did he buried and imprisoned Devil Hulk.

Devil Hulk has to watch as Stern drags the Big Guy up to the spot he has Banner and Joe Fixit, and he has to watch helplessly. At one point Stern picks up Banner and opens a door, telling Banner "let's go visit your father." At that point Banner screams out "No! No please, let me go, Help me, somebody help".

That's when we see a voice from off the page say "I hear you, kid. I love you. I'll always be here for you." We then see an explosion, and then the rubble from where the restraints used to be. Stern can't believe his eyes, telling the figure "I buried you!"

"Yeah. Buried me and left me to rot," Devil Hulk says. "But then you made a mistake. I've been buried before, and it got me mad. But only so mad. But then...then you hurt the big guy. And you hurt Banner. You hurt Banner Sterns. And when you hurt Banner...I take that real personal."

We then see Devil Hulk in full, and he is as towering and menacing as you expected him to be, complete with tough armored skin and a snake-like tongue. He looms large over Stern, and we cannot wait to see what he does to Banner's captor next issue.

Immortal Hulk #38 is written by Al Ewing, drawn by Joe Bennett, inked by Ruy Jose, and colored by Paul Mounts, and you can check out the official description for the issue below.

"He’s been chained. He’s been suppressed. He doesn’t even know if he’s real. But something is reaching through the Green Door. It wants to hurt Bruce Banner. And when you hurt Banner...the DEVIL HULK takes it personally."

Immortal Hulk #38 is in comic stores now.

