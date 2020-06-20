Venom: Wraith Goes on the Hunt for the Symbiote God

✖

Since Wraith was introduced in the pages of Annihilation in 2007, the character has been stuck on the back burner of the stove called Marvel Comics. The moment Donny Cates took over Guardians of the Galaxy, the character started gaining momentum and now, Zak-Del is set to get his biggest story yet. As part of the company's September 2020 solicitations, it was revealed Wraith will be getting a one-shot as part of the Web of Venom event.

In it, Wraith will be doing whatever he can to hunt down the symbiote god Knull, another one of the creations from the mind of Cates. "Since his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, one thing Wraith has made perfectly clear is that he's hunting Knull, the God of the Symbiotes," the solicitation reads.

It adds, "Now, in the wastelands on the outskirts of the cosmos, he'll have his chance to face him." You can see Wraith in the epic Web of Venom: Wraith #1 cover from Kyle Hotz — co-creator of the character — below.

At one point, Wraith was a member of what was called the Dark Guardians, a splinter faction of the Guardians of the Galaxy that wanted to hunt down and kill Gamora, thinking she was the new avatar of Thanos. That group was lead by none other than Starfox, Thanos' own brother.

"Right! Eros has been a wonderful character to write fro that very conflicted reason," Cates told ComicBook.com last year. "He's sad that his brother is gone, but on the same hand, his brother was THANOS, so it's not the worst thing to happen to the universe. Still, there's a reason Eros is the one reading his will. No one knew Thanos quite like his brother. And as much as he is in mourning (check out that new Eros costume Geoff gave him!) he knows that the real work must begin now. Before his brothers will rips the universe in half."

