Marvel Reveals Carnage's New Look
Carnage will get a new crossover in "Symbiosis Necrosis,"
Marvel Comics has confirmed not only a major new crossover between Venom and Carnage, but also revealed that Carnage is getting a fresh new redesign just for the occasion. Titled "Symbiosis Necrosis," the new series comes from writers Torunn Grønbekk and Al Ewing with art by Ken Lashley and Pere Pérez. Set across four issues in the pages of Venom and Carnage in March and April, the storyline will begin when Carnage puts Eddie Brock in his sights with the plan of using his son Dylan to get his attention.
"There is some family drama going on here because technically they're both the child of Eddie or Venom in a sort of strange way and it felt natural to bring them together," Grønbekk said. "It brings up, especially for Dylan, all the secrets that Venom has kept from him. Venom was the one who made Eddie do horrible things. If Dylan sees the full extent of what Venom has done in this world, it might not be great."
Both Eddie and his son Dylan find themselves walking different paths right now, both literally and figuratively as Eddie traverses space and time while still exploring The Garden and his future as a King in Black. As Marvel puts it, "their paths will collide dramatically when Dylan faces off against Cletus for the first time. The saga will be packed with explosive developments, including a new look for Carnage."
"And Carnage being as sadist as he is, he doesn't just want to kill Dylan; he wants Dylan to be aware of everything that Venom has done," Grønbekk added. "And it turns into a sort of spectacular thing. Then it sort of it takes a turn. I'm not going to say what kind of turn, but it doesn't go the way you think it will."
You can find the new look for Carnage below along with the four covers for the crossover event.
VENOM #31 – "SYMBIOSIS NECROSIS" PART 1
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by KEN LASHLEY
Cover by CAFU
On Sale 3/6
"Venom in the Blood" kicks off in VENOM #31 where, born anew in symbiote goo and blood, Cletus Kasady is more dangerous and violent than ever before—and has his sights dead set on the unsuspecting Venom! Untested against the might of his symbiotic sibling without his father by his side, will Dylan Brock be able to hold the sadistic serial killer at bay? Or will Carnage live up to its namesake and leave another brutalized symbiote host in its wake?!
CARNAGE #5 – "SYMBIOSIS NECROSIS" PART 2
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by PERE PÉREZ
Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
On Sale 3/13
Following the events of VENOM #31, Carnage has Dylan in his grasp his CARNAGE #5. But is Dylan just bait for Eddie, the King in Black himself? Time for some bloody brother bonding!
VENOM #32 – "SYMBIOSIS NECROSIS" PART 3
Written by AL EWING
Art by KEN LASHLEY
Cover by CAFU
On Sale 4/3
Then, in VENOM #32, "Venom in the Blood" takes readers to the greatest depths of space and at the end of existence, within the flowering fauna of the symbiotic Garden of Time. But some carnivorous new species has blossomed there. Something bloodred, with thorns…and an appetite!
CARNAGE #6 – "SYMBIOSIS NECROSIS" PART 4
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by PERE PÉREZ
Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
On Sale 4/10
Carnage and Cletus discover they're not as close as they once were. Meanwhile, there's still one thing that can kill them…Anti-Venom.