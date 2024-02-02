Marvel Reveals Carnage's New Look

Marvel Comics has confirmed not only a major new crossover between Venom and Carnage, but also revealed that Carnage is getting a fresh new redesign just for the occasion. Titled "Symbiosis Necrosis," the new series comes from writers Torunn Grønbekk and Al Ewing with art by Ken Lashley and Pere Pérez. Set across four issues in the pages of Venom and Carnage in March and April, the storyline will begin when Carnage puts Eddie Brock in his sights with the plan of using his son Dylan to get his attention.

"There is some family drama going on here because technically they're both the child of Eddie or Venom in a sort of strange way and it felt natural to bring them together," Grønbekk said. "It brings up, especially for Dylan, all the secrets that Venom has kept from him. Venom was the one who made Eddie do horrible things. If Dylan sees the full extent of what Venom has done in this world, it might not be great."

Both Eddie and his son Dylan find themselves walking different paths right now, both literally and figuratively as Eddie traverses space and time while still exploring The Garden and his future as a King in Black. As Marvel puts it, "their paths will collide dramatically when Dylan faces off against Cletus for the first time. The saga will be packed with explosive developments, including a new look for Carnage."

"And Carnage being as sadist as he is, he doesn't just want to kill Dylan; he wants Dylan to be aware of everything that Venom has done," Grønbekk added. "And it turns into a sort of spectacular thing. Then it sort of it takes a turn. I'm not going to say what kind of turn, but it doesn't go the way you think it will."

You can find the new look for Carnage below along with the four covers for the crossover event.