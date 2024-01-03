Marvel Confirms Venom's Final Form, And It's Terrifying

Marvel has revealed the final form that Venom will take – and it is a terrifying new version of the Marvel villain/anti-hero!

Venom #29 sees Eddie Brock going on his strange voyage through space and time as King In Black, trying to outwit his nefarious future self, Meridus. As "Tyro," Eddie makes the desperate leap into the heart of The Garden and the nexus of the Symbiote Hive. After being overwhelmed but all he sees inside that realm, Tyro breaks out into time and space again, seeking an ally and teacher in none other than Kang the Conqueror.

Under Kang's tutelage, "Tyro" regains more of himself as Eddie Brock, and learns to control crossing time and space with his mind – without the crutch of having to anchor himself in symbiote bodies. With that new trick under his belt, and more of his core self in focus, Tyro-Eddie tries to take a long-overdue venture out to make contact with his son Dylan, whom he left on present-day Earth.

Instead of finding Dylan, however, Eddie's mind gets pulled further, to "the end of the story," where he sees a vision of "Venom's ultimate form," aka "Venomworld."

What Is Marvel's Venomworld?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

As the name implies, "Venomworld" is Marvel's Ego the Living Planet, given a Venom-style makeover. It looks as though the Venom symbiote has a planet-sized body, complete with dripping molten as its elongated "tongue."

Obviously, the reveal of "Venomworld" raises major new questions about the future of Venom, Eddie Brock, Dylan, and the whole complicated web of King In Black/Brock variants. It also is a hint that writer Al Ewing has at least one guaranteed destination of fun intrigue when this current story arc reaches its conclusion.

Venom and Eddie Brock have been on a pretty wild and transformative journey through Marvel lore in the last few years – mainly thanks to writer Donny Cates, artist Ryan Stegman (and other artists), who all worked to grow the lore of Venom into an entire cosmic story arc that connected back to the origins of the Marvel Universe, and revealed the much more pivotal place in it occupied by the Symbiote race and their master, The King In Black. In fact, the "King In Black" crossover story arc Cates and Stegman shepherded from 2020-2021 is now regarded as one of the better company-wide crossover Marvel has pulled off in recent years – and certainly elevated Eddie Brock/Venom's profile in the franchise. The concepts behind Eddie's era as the King In Black have gotten more... complicated, but "Venomworld" is a concept that should be easy for a lot of Marvel fans to jump into.

Venom is on sale at Marvel Comics.