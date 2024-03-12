Classic Spider-Man Characters Return in Marvel's Spectacular Spider-Men

Deep cut characters return in Greg Weisman's Spectacular Spider-Men #1.

By Cameron Bonomolo

"No Spider-Men. No team-ups," Spider-Man says in a conversation between web-slingers in The Spectacular Spider-Men #1. "Just plain ol' Peter Parker meets up with mild-mannered Miles Morales." In the new ongoing series penned by Greg Weisman (TV's The Spectacular Spider-Man) and penciled by Humberto Ramos (Spectacular Spider-Man), Miles and Peter plan weekly get-togethers without "Arachnobatics." But in "Chapter 1: Regulars," the Spider-Men encounter a regular member of Peter's rogue's gallery — a hulked-out Miles Warren, a.k.a. the Jackal — and a few "regulars" from Weisman's corner of the Spider-verse.

The non-Arachnobatics half of the issue revolved around a Coffee Bean on the E.S.U. college campus, where Peter attempted to be recognized as a regular customer by the baristas: Kenny Kong and Shelly Conklin, two characters who appeared in the Weisman-penned series Starbrand & Nightmask. Kenneth "Kenny" McFarlane, a.k.a. Kong, originated in Brian Michael Bendis' Ultimate Spider-Man as Peter's classmate-slash-bully and Flash Thompson's best friend in the Ultimate Universe.

spectacular-spider-man-kenny-kong.jpg

Peter then ran into an old acquaintance: Sha Shan Nguyen, Earth-616 Flash's former girlfriend. Created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr., Sha Shan debuted in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #108 in 1972. After Flash enlisted in the Vietnam War, he met and befriended Sha Shan at a sacred hidden temple in the jungles of Vietnam. 

She resurfaced in Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man as Sister Sun, co-leader of the Legion of Light, but was freed from her father's cult with help from Flash and Spider-Man. Her romantic relationship with Flash eventually ended in 1986's Amazing Spider-Man #276, around the time Flash was framed as the Hobgoblin. It would be years before the exes would reunite: Sha Shan returned as Flash's physical therapist after he had his legs amputated from a war injury.

spectacular-spider-man-sha-shan.jpg

Yet another familiar face appeared at the Coffee Bean: Peter's high school science teacher, Professor Raymond Warren, brother of Professor Miles Warren. The character first appeared, albeit unnamed, in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15 — Spider-Man's debut issue — and made sporadic appearances as Peter's teacher at Midtown High School in Lee and Steve Ditko early issues of Amazing Spider-Man.

spectacular-spider-men-raymond-warren.jpg

Kong, Sha Shan, and the Warren brothers (Miles and his older brother, named Aaron rather than Raymond) all appeared as part of the cast of Weisman's animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man. It's a small world, after all.

the-spectacular-spider-man-characters.jpg

The Spectacular Spider-Men #1 is on sale now from Marvel Comics.

