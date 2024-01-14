Marvel Unveils New Look At The Spectacular Spider-Men

Double the Spider-Men means double the covers. Marvel Comics has unveiled The Spectacular Spider-Men #1 foil variant cover by artist David Marquez (Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy), featuring Spider-partners Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The book, which swings into shops on March 6, is the first ongoing title to feature both Spider-Men and teams Greg Weisman (The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series, Disney's Gargoyles) and famed Spider-Man artist Humberto Ramos (Amazing Spider-Man, Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 2, Spider-Boy).

The Marquez variant joins a line of covers from artists David Nakayama (Spider-Gwen: Smash), Todd Nauck (X-Men '97), Dike Ruan (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Sean Galloway (Marvel Adventures Super Heroes).

"I'm so thrilled to be writing Spidey again, and the fact that I get to write both Spideys, together, makes the gig doubly sweet," Weisman said. "It's fun for me, because in this book, I see the younger Miles trying really hard to show his maturity to his mentor Peter, while the older Pete feels free to let out his inner 16-year-old with Miles. So there's a bit of role reversal to the normal mentor-protege relationship than one might expect to see."

"But I think both Pete and Miles still feel very true to character," he added. "And when things get serious, so do our boys (quippage notwithstanding.) What we're seeing here is the evolution from mentor and protegee to them simply being good friends. And that change of status (in process, as it is) really interests me as a writer. Oh, and Humberto's art is so damn gorgeous."

Spectacular Spider-Men highlights "a fresh dynamic between Peter and Miles as super hero partners who swap intelligence and tips, combine their strength against threats, and learn from each other's differences in age and experience," according to Marvel.

After the first issue hits stands in March with the return of the Jackal, Weisman will lay the groundwork for the upcoming second arc of Spectacular Spider-Men in the giant-size one-shot Web of Spider-Man #1, which previews Spider-storyarcs coming to the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and Chasm: Curse of Kaine.

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #1

Written by Greg Weisman

Art and Cover by Humberto Ramos

Foil Variant Cover by David Marquez

On Sale 3/6

Peter Parker and Miles Morales are going to team up on the regular, comparing notes and using said notes to take on some of their most dangerous bad guys. This duo is better than dynamic, amazing, sensational, superior… they're SPECTACULAR!