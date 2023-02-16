Marvel Reveals Spider-Man Variants of Avengers, X-Men, and More

Earlier today Marvel confirmed that a second volume of Edge of Spider-Verse would be published later this year, revealing even more alternate worlds with Spider-Man variants. The new series will offer stories focucing on the recent fan-favorite Spider-Rex, while also introducing new variants like Spider-Killer and more, but Marvel Spidey variants won't stop there. To mark the occasion of the new series a slew of Spider-Verse variants will be published across Marvels other monthly titles, offering a look at what other Marvel heroes would look like if they were Spider-Man variants.

Featuring the likes of Captain Marvel, Moon Knight, Storm, and She-Hulk, these Spider-Verse variants are the kind of What If...? scenario that Marvel loves love to ponder. Nineteen of the variant covers were revealed by the publisher today, with a handful of others confirmed for later including Immortal X-Men, Daredevil, Wolverine, Hulk, and Punisher. Out of those, both Daredevil and Punisher as Spidey variants seem like unique designs. Take a look at variant covers for the other comics below and peep the new Edge of Spider-Verse solicits too.

edgesv2023001.jpg

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 (OF 4)
Written by KARLA PACHECO, ZANDER CANNON & MORE
Art by PERE PÉREZ, GUILLERMO SANNA, & MORE
Cover by PATRICK BROWN
On Sale 5/3

edgesv2023002.jpg

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 4)
Written by DAVID HEIN & MORE
Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE
Cover by PATRICK BROWN
On Sale 5/31

SCARLET WITCH #5 by Marc Aspinall

scwitch2023005-aspinall-spider-verse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
X-MEN RED #11 by Luciano Vecchio

xmred2022011-vecchio-spiderverse-resized-0.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
THOR #34 by Javier Garrón

thor2020034-jaivergarron-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
X-FORCE #40 by Björn Barends

xforce2019040-barends-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
SHE-HULK #13 by Jen Bartel

shehulk2022013-bartel-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
ROGUE & GAMBIT #3 by Ema Lupacchino

roguegambit2023003-lupacchino-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
MOON KNIGHT #23 by Declan Shalvey

moonkn2021023-shalvey-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #6 by Ario Anindito

invim2022006-anindito-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
HELLCAT #3 by David Baldeón

hcat2023003-baldeon-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
GHOST RIDER #14 by Rod Reis

ghostr2022014-reis-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2 by Chrissie Zullo

gargal2023002-zullo-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
FANTASTIC FOUR #7 by Giuseppe Camuncoli

ff2022007-camuncoli-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
DOCTOR STRANGE #3 by Mahmud Asrar

drs2023003-asrar-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
DEADPOOL #7 by Peach Momoko

dpool2022007-momoko-spider-rse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
CAPTAIN MARVEL #49 by Romy Jones

capmarv2019049-jones-spider-verse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #12 by Carlos Gómez

capasol2022012-gomez-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
AVENGERS BEYOND #3 by Todd Nauck

avenbeyond2023003-nauck-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #4 by Betsy Cola

bloodlinedoblade2023004-cola-spiderverse.jpg
(Photo: MARVEL)
