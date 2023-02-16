Marvel Reveals Spider-Man Variants of Avengers, X-Men, and More

Earlier today Marvel confirmed that a second volume of Edge of Spider-Verse would be published later this year, revealing even more alternate worlds with Spider-Man variants. The new series will offer stories focucing on the recent fan-favorite Spider-Rex, while also introducing new variants like Spider-Killer and more, but Marvel Spidey variants won't stop there. To mark the occasion of the new series a slew of Spider-Verse variants will be published across Marvels other monthly titles, offering a look at what other Marvel heroes would look like if they were Spider-Man variants.

Featuring the likes of Captain Marvel, Moon Knight, Storm, and She-Hulk, these Spider-Verse variants are the kind of What If...? scenario that Marvel loves love to ponder. Nineteen of the variant covers were revealed by the publisher today, with a handful of others confirmed for later including Immortal X-Men, Daredevil, Wolverine, Hulk, and Punisher. Out of those, both Daredevil and Punisher as Spidey variants seem like unique designs. Take a look at variant covers for the other comics below and peep the new Edge of Spider-Verse solicits too.

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 (OF 4)

Written by KARLA PACHECO, ZANDER CANNON & MORE

Art by PERE PÉREZ, GUILLERMO SANNA, & MORE

Cover by PATRICK BROWN

On Sale 5/3

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 4)

Written by DAVID HEIN & MORE

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE

Cover by PATRICK BROWN

On Sale 5/31