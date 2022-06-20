Star Wars: Marvel Preview Teams Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn

Before their fateful encounter with a young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi journey to the dark side of the moon in Marvel's Star Wars: Obi-Wan #2. After the elder Obi-Wan recalled memories as an eight-year-old Jedi youngling on Coruscant in May's Obi-Wan #1, issue #2 takes the young Jedi Knight to the Codia System in the galaxy's Mid Rim. Releasing June 29 on ComiXology and store stands, StarWars.com has released preview pages and variant covers from the issue written by Christopher Cantwell and illustrated by Luke Ross, with a cover by Phil Noto.



See the preview in the gallery below.



Per Marvel, Star Wars: Obi-Wan #2 is described as follows: "DARK SIDE OF THE MOON — Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan answer the distress call of an outpost on the edge of the galaxy. What's the secret behind the devastation wrought upon the terrifying moon base? Will whatever plunged it into darkness pull a Padawan off his enlightened path?"

(Photo: Marvel)

Fast approaches the ultimate destiny of one of the Jedi's most renowned masters! As he spends his final days in the remote deserts of Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes time to reflect on — and record — key moments of a heroic life long-lived. Writing in old leather-bound journals from his hermit's hut, Obi-Wan remembers his days as a young Jedi Initiate, his trials as a Padawan, the crucible of Jedi Knighthood and the Clone Wars, and some of the earliest challenges he faced as a true Master of the Force!