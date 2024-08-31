Star Wars: The Acolyte Prequel Series Preview Released

Star Wars: The Acolyte may not be returning for another season, but fans of the short-lived series will still get to experience the characters in other mediums. Yord and Jecki are getting their own prequel novels, and Kelnacca has a comic on the way. Star Wars: The Acolyte – Kelnacca #1 is a one-shot written by Cavan Scott with art by Marika Cresta. The story will “bridge the gap between The High Republic novels and comics to The Acolyte itself.” The comic is hitting the stands next week, and a new preview includes a closer look at the story.

“It’s been so exciting to draw a line from The Acolyte back to The High Republic era we’ve been building in comics, books, audio and animation,” Scott previously told io9. “Kelnacca is the perfect character to bridge the gap between the time of Leslye Headland’s spectacular series to the age of Starlight Beacon, the threat of Marchion Ro, and the marauding Nihil. In this comic, we will learn more about one of the most intriguing aspects of Kelnacca’s design: the meaning behind those mysterious tattoos. Along the way we’ll see the struggle of a Padawan and a master who is stoic, wise, and, ultimately, a true practitioner of Light and Life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out pages from the comic below:

Star Wars: The Acolyte – Kelnacca #1

Star Wars: The Acolyte – Kelnacca #1

Star Wars: The Acolyte – Kelnacca #1

Star Wars: The Acolyte – Kelnacca #1

Star Wars: The Acolyte – Kelnacca #1

Star Wars: The Acolyte – Kelnacca #1

Amandla Stenberg Reacts To The Acolyte‘s Cancellation:

Amandla Stenberg and Manny Jacinto in The Acolyte finale.

Last week, it was revealed that Disney+ and Lucasfilm had opted not to renew Star Wars: The Acolyte for a second season. While the show had many vocal supporters, there was also a large group of Star Wars “fans” who wanted it to fail. In fact, some even started review-bombing the wrong Acolyte on Rotten Tomatoes. This week, The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg took to social media to react to the show’s cancellation and address the “bigotry and vitriol, prejudice, hatred, and hateful language” that was directed towards the cast.

“Hello, I thought I would get on here, and just speak candidly. I hate doing this. I hate doing this, but I’m gonna do it. I honestly, I don’t use social media very much anymore, and I’m so happy about that, but there are many folks out there that I want to acknowledge and I want to show appreciation and love and support for so that’s why I’m hopping on here to talk about this, which is that our show, our Star Wars show, has been canceled. And I’m gonna say, I’m really transparent, and say that it’s not a huge shock for me,” Stenberg said. “Of course, I live in the bubble of my own reality, but for those who aren’t aware, there has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced, when it was still just a concept, no one had even seen it. That’s when we started experiencing a rampage of, I would say, hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudice, hatred, and hateful language towards us. This really affected me when I first got the job, because it’s just not something even though I anticipated it happening, it’s not something you can fully understand what it feels like until it’s happening to you.”

You can read their full statement here. Star Wars: The Acolyte – Kelnacca #1 will be released on September 4th.