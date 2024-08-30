A Marvel Netflix Hero Has Bonded With an Infinity Stone

One of the heroes from Marvel’s tenure on Netflix is now in possession of an Infinity Stone. Daredevil broke ground when it debuted on Netflix in 2015, ushering in a universe of street-level crimefighting that ultimately culminated in The Defenders event series. Fans got to meet heroes like Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Punisher, Misty Knight, and Colleen Wing, with the majority of them not possessing any kind of superpowers. However, they wouldn’t necessarily reject powers if they were gifted them. As one of these heroes just found out, powers can come in handy when facing an opponent like Thanos.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Incredible Hulk #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Incredible Hulk Annual #1, the sixth chapter of the “Infinity Watch” crossover, comes from the creative team of Derek Landy, Geoff Shaw, Frank Martin, and VC’s Cory Petit. Since its a Hulk Annual, the main part of the story is the matchup between Hulk and Thanos, but it also continues the saga of the Infinity Stones, which have become sentient and searched out for human hosts. Thanos was in search of Worldmind, the host of the Mind Stone, but Thanos killed him before his tussle with Hulk. With Worldmind dead, that means the Mind Stone needs a new host. Luckily, Colleen Wing is in the right place at the right time.

Colleen Wing is the new host of an Infinity Stone

The opening to Incredible Hulk Annual #1 finds Colleen Wing finding Worldmind in a forest after calling out to her telepathically. It appears Worldmind wants Colleen to be his bodyguard, which Colleen is confused by since she has no powers and he has an Infinity Stone. Thanos has been looking for the Mind Stone as well, and after killing Worldmind and focusing his attention on Hulk, the Mind Stone chooses Colleen to be its new host.

When Thanos demands Colleen hand the Mind Stone over to him, she replies with a simple “No” and drives her cosmically-powered katana blade through his head. This puts Thanos down for now, but the Mad Titan will eventually wake up. Hulk makes sure it isn’t anytime soon by delivering a crushing blow to Thanos and leaving, telling Colleen to make sure the Mind Stone never calls out to him again.

Colleen Wing uses her new Mind Stone powers against Thanos

Colleen Wing is left by herself to adjust to her new normal, which will continue in the upcoming Infinity Watch limited series from writer Derek Landy and artist Ruairi Coleman. The series will serve as the culmination of the modern Infinity Watch saga.

“It’s not every day you’re asked to assemble a new team of heroes… and even less often you’re asked to write an omnipotent team of misfits and malcontents!” Landy says. “Aside from fan-favorites Phil Coulson and Colleen Wing, this is a group of oddballs, criminals, and, frankly, idiots who suddenly realize that they’re the most powerful beings in existence. There are big, terrible things on the horizon, and writing these bickering, petty wild cards and loose cannons as they stumble from lighthearted misadventure to reality-altering terror has been an absolute pleasure. The question then becomes: if your protagonists are all-powerful, how dangerous must your antagonist have to be to possibly challenge them?”