ComicBook Nation’s The Pull List: Aliens vs Avengers and Absolute Power: Origins Shatter Expectations

This week’s comics were full of surprises, and a brand new episode of ComicBook Nation’s The Pull List is breaking down all of the big happenings in Marvel, DC, BOOM! Studios, Oni Press, Image Comics, and more! The big two comics for this week hit hard in completely different ways, and we dig into full spoilers discussions for Aliens vs. Avengers #1 and Absolute Power Origins #2. It’s not just the big two though, as we also delve into the heart-wrenching Something is Killing the Children #40 and the Cyclops-focused X-Men #3. To end things on a lighthearted note, we even break down the delightful first issue of Sesame Street, covering all sides of this week’s big comic releases.

A Brilliant Crossover

Comic fans have seen some of their favorite franchises attempt to crossover over the years, but few have delivered as big of an impact in their first issue as Aliens vs Avengers. Jonathan Hickman, Esad Ribic, Ive Svorcina, and Cory Petit hit the ground running in an action packed debut that builds a thoroughly immersive world over just a few pages. The Aliens are a palpable threat that hits Earth like a freight train, and the team never lets you settle in to any level of comfort, keeping the stakes high throughout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The threat is just as compelling as the heroes who are attempting to quell it, and Hickmandelivers some twists that I truly didn’t see coming. Suffice it to say, Aliens vs Avengers simply had no reason to go this hard and we are all the better for it. We get into everything during the episode, but trust us, this is one you don’t want to miss the boat on.

Absolute Power: Task Force X Beginnings

Speaking of issues you don’t want to miss, Absolute Power continues its win streak with the excellent Origins #2, which chronicles Amanda Waller’s first Task Force X team and how it all formed so many of the foundational elements we’ve come to expect from the team and Waller herself. John Ridley, Alitha Martinez, Norm Rapmund, Andrew Dalhouse, and Steve Wands provide key context as to how Waller formed her distinct methods, but we also get longer term ramifications that affect the present storyline.

This Week’s Comics:

Aliens vs. Avengers #1

Absolute Power: Origins #2

X-Men #3

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #5

Something Is Killing The Children #40

The Nice House by the Sea #2

The Last Mermaid #6

Gotham City Sirens #4

Sesame Street #1

Trade Watch:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Recharged Vol. 5

Avengers Twilight

Vengeance of the Moon Knight Vol. 1: New Moon

Wolverine Vol. 9: Sabertooth War Part 2

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Vol. 1

Dune: House Atreides Vol. 1

Best of My Little Pony Vol. 2: Mares in Manehattan

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

ComicBook Nation is now a whole Nation of Podcasts!There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

ANIME – Anime Initiative

GAMING – Quick Save

COMICS – The Pull List

MCU – Phase Zero

SUBSCRIBE to our Official YouTube Page

Listen via the media player embedded below.

Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio

After every show we’ll keep the discussion on Twitter:

@ComicBookNation

@MattAguilarCB

@KofiOutlaw

@EVComedy

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know!