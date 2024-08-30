Marvel Begins Its Post-Return of the Jedi Era in Star Wars: Battle of Jakku First Look (Exclusive)

sIt’s time for Marvel to enter a new era of publishing Star Wars comics. Fans have enjoyed following the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and the rest of the Rebellion in Marvel’s various Star Wars titles, which take place in the gaps between films in the Original Trilogy. But after several years of creating new tales for the Rebellion and evil Empire, Marvel is gearing up to bridge the gap between the Original Trilogy and Sequel Trilogy in The Battle of Jakku. Three limited series will encompass The Battle of Jakku, with Insurgency Rising the first installment. Now, fans can get a look at the action that will take place when The Battle of Jakku begins.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1 by Alex Segura, Leonard Kirk, and Stefano Raffaele. The story picks up after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with the Empire on the ropes and the Rebellion looking to stomp them out once and for all. We see a Rebellion pilot engaged in an aerial fight against Empire TIE fighters, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2D2 taking a quiet moment in the Ewok forest as Han and Leia share a kiss, with Leia staying behind with Luke.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s also Leia paying a visit to the burial site of Darth Vader, with Vader’s black helmet casting a menacing presence, Luke and Lei engaged in a conversation, and a mysterious Emperial general up to no good. Behind him are images of Emperor Palpatine shooting lightning bolts from his fingers and the Death Star right before it was destroyed in Return of the Jedi.

“It’s an unbelievable honor to be able to tell this lost story of Star Wars history, alongside so many amazing artists, in the pages of the three BATTLE OF JAKKU limited series,” Segura said. “Our story will be epic in scope – involving all the major characters you love, plus some new, exciting additions to the mythos. We’ll not only give readers a front-row seat to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War – we’ll reframe the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and introduce a new, menacing threat that will keep our heroes guessing. The goal for all of us is to turn up the volume and make sure this adventure stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other stories of the era. As the Empire collapses, a new darkness arises!”

You can check out the exclusive preview of Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1 below. The issue goes on sale October 2nd.

Preview 1

First look at Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1

Preview 2

First look at Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1

Preview 3

First look at Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1

Preview 4

First look at Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1

Preview 5