Marvel Announces What If…? Novel Series Featuring Spider-Man, Loki, and Moon Knight

It looks like Marvel is expanding on their What If...? concept that worked really well as an animated Disney+ series, as they have officially revealed that they are teaming with Penguin Random House's Random House Worlds on some brand new novels. It was just announced by Marvel that they will be developing multiple novels that will feature Spider-Man, Loki, the Moon Knight, and a whole bunch of other characters that you know and love. The What If...? novels will be released sometime in 2024 and will launch with What If... Loki Was Worthy? Marvel's press release for the upcoming What If...? novels can be found below:

"Random House Worlds, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House, announced today a collaboration with Marvel Entertainment for an adult novel series (World English) carrying on the classic Marvel tradition of What If…? storytelling. This officially licensed series reimagines the origins of iconic Marvel heroes and allows readers to discover what can happen when the fabric of reality is altered. Set in their own distinct universes in the Multiverse, each book focuses on a unique twist on an iconic Marvel origin story. The series will launch in 2024 with three titles. The first book in the series is WHAT IF…LOKI WAS WORTHY? A LOKI AND VALKYRIE STORY by Madeleine Roux, publishing on March 12, 2024, followed by WHAT IF…WANDA MAXIMOFF AND PETER PARKER WERE SIBLINGS? A SCARLET WITCH AND SPIDER-MAN STORY by Seanan McGuire, publishing in July 2024, and WHAT IF…MARC SPECTOR WAS A HOST TO VENOM? A MOON KNIGHT AND VENOM STORY by Mike Chen, publishing in October 2024. Audiobook editions for all novels will be published by Penguin Random House Audio. About WHAT IF…LOKI WAS WORTHY? A LOKI AND VALKYRIE STORY by Madeleine Roux:

Loki and Valkyrie seek redemption in the first adventure of an epic new multiversal series that reimagines the origins of iconic Marvel heroes."

What will What If…? Season 2 be about?

In What If...? Season 2, after gathering the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop an Infinity Stone wielding Ultron, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) comes back to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU's ever-expanding Multiverse.

"The Watcher was designed to almost be us," What If...? head writer A.C. Bradley explained in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "He's us, the audience. He's us, the watchers, as we've been watching the MCU grow and expand these last almost-14 years now. And then even for some of these older folks who grew up reading the comic books, reading these universes. So the whole idea of The Watcher was that as these stories continue, he steps more and more closer, he becomes more real to us, because these stories become so much more to him. They become his language, his cultural touchstones, the way it has for our entire society. And these heroes become, in a way, his friends. He needs to save the multiverse because he can't let this go. He breaks his oath because they matter so much. Something finally matters so much to him that he's forced to break his oath."

"And that was pulling from the comic books," Bradley continued. "In the comic books The Watcher is notorious for saying he won't intervene, and then when he does, it's always for something huge. He doesn't intervene because Reed Richards' car broke down. He intervenes because something huge is coming on the horizon. We just had to figure out what that would be in the Marvel multiverse, and that was the idea of playing with Ultron, who is such a great villain. And now, thanks to Phase Four, he could have the Infinity Gauntlet. You marry Ultron with the Infinity Gauntlet and you have utter devastation."

