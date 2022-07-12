Chadwick Boseman Scored Emmy Nomination For What If…?

Chadwick Boseman has been nominated for an Emmy for his role as Star-Lord in What If…?. As nominations were announced on Tuesday afternoon, a lot of Marvel fans were delighted to see the Black Panther star among those honored. In the category of "Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance," Boseman is flanked by other Marvel alums Jeffrey Wright for What If…? And F. Murray Abraham in Moon Knight. Stanley Tucci, Maya Rudolph, Jessica Walter, and Julie Andrews all follow behind in short order. But, among Internet corners, the Black Panther actor is a big source of conversation. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about Boseman's final performance with Variety on the red carpet for Shang-Chi.

"We didn't know it would be his final performance obviously," Feige explained. "He came in numerous times, was so gung ho about it, was so excited about it...He read the episode that airs 24 hours from now and then came back and said 'I really love this version of T'Challa.' And we had a conversation after that with Ryan about 'How do we get some of this voice,' none of the storyline, but just some of that voice into Panther 2. Now of course it's remarkably sad and bittersweet, but I'm very happy we have it and I'm very happy he did it for us. I'm excited for the fans to see that as well."

