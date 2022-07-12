Chadwick Boseman Scored Emmy Nomination For What If…?
Chadwick Boseman has been nominated for an Emmy for his role as Star-Lord in What If…?. As nominations were announced on Tuesday afternoon, a lot of Marvel fans were delighted to see the Black Panther star among those honored. In the category of "Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance," Boseman is flanked by other Marvel alums Jeffrey Wright for What If…? And F. Murray Abraham in Moon Knight. Stanley Tucci, Maya Rudolph, Jessica Walter, and Julie Andrews all follow behind in short order. But, among Internet corners, the Black Panther actor is a big source of conversation. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about Boseman's final performance with Variety on the red carpet for Shang-Chi.
"We didn't know it would be his final performance obviously," Feige explained. "He came in numerous times, was so gung ho about it, was so excited about it...He read the episode that airs 24 hours from now and then came back and said 'I really love this version of T'Challa.' And we had a conversation after that with Ryan about 'How do we get some of this voice,' none of the storyline, but just some of that voice into Panther 2. Now of course it's remarkably sad and bittersweet, but I'm very happy we have it and I'm very happy he did it for us. I'm excited for the fans to see that as well."
Oh Chadwick, we miss you #EmmyAwards pic.twitter.com/zABUzVnWUX— Neel Bhatt (@_Neelsreeldeel) July 12, 2022
Did you love T'Challa as Star-Lord? Let us know down in the comments!
The KING
Chadwick Boseman got one last Emmy nomination got his voiceover in Marvel’s What If 🥹— sharlea. (@perrieglovesup) July 12, 2022
Man...it still doesn't feel real
chadwick boseman got another emmy nom for what if :(— jadenˣ⁴🦋ミ☆ (@beysbaileys) July 12, 2022
Let's all hope
i hope chadwick wins his emmy 🫶🏼— hallie 𓆩♡𓆪 | (@satellitecv) July 12, 2022
What a field
Not one but two posthumous nominations in the Voiceover Performance category, with both Jessica Walter and Chadwick Boseman. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/TkvYkFW1Q6— Myles McNutt (@Memles) July 12, 2022
What a start to the day
Chadwick Boseman was nominated for an emmy for what if i'm crying thanks— hailey SAW 5SOS (@heyyleej) July 12, 2022
Would be really amazing
Chadwick Boseman deserves this Emmy https://t.co/N34pgRPbyP— Heidi Malagisi (@HeidiMalagisi1) July 12, 2022
So emotional
Chadwick got an Emmy nom 🥺 ❤️— chaelisa’s pr manager (@MARVELOLOGY) July 12, 2022
BRB crying
Chadwick Boseman has a nomination for voice over performance. And now I’m crying all over again. pic.twitter.com/lcfjkMQHSB— christine🌟 (@christinecjo) July 12, 2022