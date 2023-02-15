Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1 Review: Honoring Black Panther's Past, Present and Future

The latest addition to the Marvel's Voices anthology series focuses on Black Panther and the larger World of Wakanda, this comes at a time when the majority of audiences have watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the big screen and on Disney+ for Black History Month. As the movies and comics have demonstrated, there is a lot more to Black Panther than just the regal figure who resides over Wakanda. Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1 is a testament to the collection of stories that can be told within this medium, and highlights voices that fans may not be that familiar with yet, but will soon come to enjoy.

Each of the five stories in Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1 is unique and gratifying, touching upon certain aspects of the Black Panthers and Wakanda overall. New York Times bestselling author Frederick Joseph opens with an excellent introduction, breaking down Black Panther's place in the larger fandom, and the importance of Wakanda as an institution. There was a culture shift when Marvel's Black Panther debuted in theaters in 2018, and the baton has been passed from creator to creator on the comics page. "Wakanda Forever!" became a rallying cry for Black people globally, and the feeling when those words are uttered can be felt on every page of this anthology.

Even those who are steeped in Black Panther lore can find much to enjoy in Wakanda Forever #1. "The Old Ways" brings back Black Panthers from the past to counsel King T'Challa, while also taking into account recent events in John Ridley's run of Black Panther, which is nearing its conclusion. It's fascinating to think about how this short story may factor into the future of Black Panther, which is coming from Eve L. Ewing and Marvel's Stormbreakers artist Chris Allen.

"The Education of Changamire" is a trip into Wakanda's past to show how one of the nation's greatest philosophers gained the wisdom he was so known for. This story really makes you think, and offers up different viewpoints on Wakanda's isolation from the rest of civilization. Seeing young Azzuri and Changamire together only helps to re-enforce their longtime bond.

Shuri's story in "Remember the Name" is beautifully rendered by the incoming I Am Iron Man creative team. Learning how one may someday die can be a humbling experience, but I would be intrigued to see this threat return to Wakanda again, if only to learn more about the nameless avatar. "The Illusion of Fairness" puts the signature art style of Tuskegee Heirs' Marcus Williams to good use, and as a fan, I'd welcome his return to Wakanda down the line. Plus, the story of Anansi the Spider is educational for the young and old to learn from. Last but certainly not least is "The Last Black Panther," with Juni Ba making us care for a lone Black Panther drone narrowly escaping a burning Wakanda. Who knew a drone could be filled with such emotion? It may not speak, but its actions and heroics do all of the talking necessary.

Overall, Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1 hits all the right notes, and spreads around the Black Panther spotlight to not only its characters, but creators behind the scenes as well. Everyone shines in the best ways possible, and the Marvel's Voices tradition continues to reach new heights with each iteration.

Published by Marvel Comics

On February 15, 2023

Written by Karama Horne, Adam Serwer, Murewa Ayodele, Dr. Sheena C. Howard, and Juni Ba

Art by Alitha E. Martinez, Todd Harris, Dotun Akande, Marcus Williams, and Juni Ba

Colors by Rachelle Rosenberg, Jordie Bellaire, Dee Cunniffe, Marcus Williams, and Chris O'Halloran

Letters by Joe Sabino

Covers by Ken Lashley and Juan Fernandez