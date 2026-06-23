Masters of the Universe Reveals First Look Preview of Skeletor Ate My Homework, And He-Man’s Sidekick Is A Delightful Surprise (Exclusive)

Masters of the Universe is an epic story of the battle between good and evil in the amazing world of Eternia, and we’ve seen that battle brought to life in several different ways. Now fans can enjoy the rivalry between He-Man and Skeletor and the battle for Eternia told in a completely new way within the pages of Skeletor Ate My Homework (The Adventures of He-Man and Porter #1), which not only features your Masters of the Universe favorites, but also a delightful and unexpected sidekick, and we’ve got your exclusive look at the first two chapters right here.

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Mattel Press has assembled the talented team of writer Stephan Pastis and illustrator Will Henry to create a new middle-grade adventure titled Skeletor Ate My Homework (The Adventures of He-Man and Porter #1), and as you can see in our exclusive preview below, Eternia is the perfect setting for any number of comedy gold scenarios. Whether it’s Orko arguing with Man-At-Arms or King Randor’s sarcastic reactions to his Royal Guard’s grand plans, there are a number of laugh-out-loud moments, and yet the heart of the book is He-Man’s unexpected sidekick Porter, who doesn’t even realize he’s about to meet his hero.

What Is Skeletor Ate My Homework About?

The first chapters take readers to Eternia as King Randor meets with his team to construct a defense plan against an impending attack. He’s not all that thrilled about the options presented, especially when Orko and the Bee People are concerned. The one thing he can trust in is He-Man, though he is also the only one who doesn’t know He-Man’s really his son, Prince Adam. That is going to play a role over the course of the story, as is the other main character, Porter Avery.

Porter Avery is your everyday imaginative boy who loves to play with his action figures, and that includes his beloved Masters of the Universe figures. Porter can create an adventure anywhere, but his choice to play in the attack brings him into conflict with his father, and both of them are still grieving the loss of Porter’s mother.

When Porter suddenly ends up in Eternia, he’ll be face to face with He-Man, Skeletor, and all of the characters he’s come to love throughout his childhood, and he might even be responsible for saving the world. Skeletor Ate My Homework is the first book in an all-original series, and will release this September. The book will retail for $14.99, and you can find the official description below.

“Porter Avery is just your average boy from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with your average boy problems: he’s got a math test he definitely should be studying for (he isn’t), and a dad who’s making him go to bed (he doesn’t want to). But when a magical malfunction takes Porter from his very everyday attic into the very not-everyday realm of Eternia, he’ll find that problems with homework and helicopter parents pale in comparison to, say, an epic battle between He-Man and Skeletor that may or may not determine the future of the entire planet??!

Will the heroes of Eternia rally around their earthside visitor, or will Porter get turned into mincemeat for Skeletor’s pet Panthor sooner than he can say”By the Power of Grayskull?” Find out what happens when boy meets fantastical world in this first installment of the wildly inventive new series: The Adventures of He-Man and Porter.”

Skeletor Ate My Homework (The Adventures of He-Man and Porter #1) will be available in stores on September 1st.

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